A pastor I know, Rick Bezet at New Life Church, is fond of pointing out the nature of rear view mirrors.
It’s a pretty good analogy, so good I’ve borrowed it more than a couple times
And now a brief aside on the Rule of 5. It works like this: Somebody says/writes/states something clever. You think it’s clever and you use it. This is where the rule comes into play.
For the first five times you use it, you credit the person who said it (“Like Rick Bezet from New Life Church says…..”). For the next five times you acknowledge it wasn’t something you came up with (“Like this pastor I know says…..”). Then, finally, free of the 5x5 burden, you just carry on like it was your idea (“Like I always say…..”).
The fair play clause of this rule, further, requires that I invoke the Rule of 5 here because it’s the first time I’ve used it in a newspaper column. When I’m leading a Bible study, for example, I’ve used this analogy well over 10 times, hence Bezet’s name hasn’t been brought up in that setting in a while.
So anyway, like Rick Bezet at New Life Church says (and I paraphrase): Cars have rear view mirrors; cars have windshields. The rear view mirror is smaller than the windshield, and that’s not by accident. It’s because there’s no sense worrying about where you’ve been. You need to look out front, where you’re going. Where you’re going is what matters; keep your eyes on where you’re going.
And I was thinking of his analogy while getting this week’s column together in my head. (His use of the analogy is probably better than what you just read, but then he’s a preacher – that’s how that works.)
See, this is the time of year, the week really, where you dig in on those “Top 10 stories of the last (year/decade/whatever).” It’s easy. You just cut and paste some of the old stuff, type a few sentences pulling it all together, and off you go. This is, after all, a, if not the, slow time of year for news so just running through the archives with a glue gun (metaphorically speaking) is easy. Plus the holiday, nobody wants to be draped over a keyboard while everybody else is in the living room playing Jenga (he typed) so, again, Top 10, Best Of, off you go then.
Not here.
A couple reasons. The first being we have enough going on around here where there’s no need to gaze fondly into the rear-view. People are doing things, things are getting done, better to report on what’s up than tie up news space on what happened in 2016.
The other reason being it’s more useful for all of us to face forward, keep our eyes on the road.
Alas, I have no crystal ball. I can’t quite make out all the way to where the road meets the horizon. I have some ideas, however, some likely reflect as much my hopes as anything carefully formed from empirical data, but at least I’m being honest with you.
I see we’re going to keep moving forward. I see that we’re willing to take “moving forward” and give it a not-entirely-specific shape, but rather a form that we’re willing to adapt as we get further down the road and see what lies ahead.
I see we’re going to acknowledge the “we” thing might not include everybody in the world at the same time doing the same thing – life isn’t a soda commercial after all – but that we’re at least going to acknowledge those others whose idea of “moving forward” is different than ours and who undertake that movement in a fair and equitable fashion will be giving fair consideration.
I see those who are jerks about the whole thing will be treated kindly at first, in the hope they turn around, then, finally, should their jerkness prove irredeemable, ignored.
I don’t see nothing but smooth roads ahead, to be clear, I don’t see nothing but dry pavement (nor, for that matter, pavement in some sections) but I do see a path and we will travel upon it. On the last day of 2020 when we look at this column again we can all agree that vision, that eye on the horizon, was what it worked out to be and we moved in a positive direction at a positive pace and the world is a better place.
My end-of-year column in 12 months will not contain much gloating or “I told you so,” but these details are subject to change.
Kienlen is the Editor of The Sun-Times.
