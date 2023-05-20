The Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS) announced Diane Ladd and Laura Dern will be special guests for the first ACS event in the Performing Arts Theater at the new Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock on May 24.

The mother/daughter duo will be in town promoting their book, “Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother and Daughter Talk Life, Death, Love (and Banana Pudding).” The event will feature a conversation with the two famed actors about their newly released New York Times bestseller, moderated by Jayme Lemons. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the conversation begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $50 and includes a copy of the book. Tickets can be purchased at the ACS website.

