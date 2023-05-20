The Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS) announced Diane Ladd and Laura Dern will be special guests for the first ACS event in the Performing Arts Theater at the new Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock on May 24.
The mother/daughter duo will be in town promoting their book, “Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother and Daughter Talk Life, Death, Love (and Banana Pudding).” The event will feature a conversation with the two famed actors about their newly released New York Times bestseller, moderated by Jayme Lemons. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the conversation begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $50 and includes a copy of the book. Tickets can be purchased at the ACS website.
Jayme Lemons, ACS Founding Board Member and producing partner with Laura Dern in Jaywalker Pictures, is proud to host the legendary actors at the AMFA. Lemons said, “Diane and Laura are family to me and bringing them to my beloved Arkansas for ACS’ inaugural event at the beautiful Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts will be a dream come true for me! I can’t wait to celebrate their incredible work and this remarkable book in my home state.”
ACS Executive Director Kathryn Tucker is a long-time fan of both actors and feels this is the perfect way to launch ACS’ new programming at the AFMA.
“We are immensely honored to welcome two iconic filmmakers, Diane Ladd and Laura Dern, to the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts for our inaugural program at this esteemed venue,” Arkansas Cinema Society’s Executive Director Kathryn Tucker said. “Their extraordinary contributions to the world as actors and activists have not only entertained and captivated audiences, but have also paved the way for aspiring artists everywhere. As we gather to celebrate their remarkable talents and hear their insightful perspectives, we embrace the profound impact of their storytelling and the indomitable spirit of female visionaries in the film industry. It is a privilege to host these exceptional artists as we continue to champion the power of cinema and nurture a vibrant artistic community here in Arkansas.”
Honey, Baby, Mine is a collection of deeply personal conversations from award-winning actress and activist Laura Dern and the woman she admires most, her mother – the legendary actress Diane Ladd. The pair have always had a close relationship, but the stakes were raised when Diane developed a sudden life-threatening illness. Diane’s doctor prescribed long walks to build back her lung capacity. The exertion was challenging, and Laura soon learned the best way to distract her mom was to get her talking and telling stories.
Their conversations along the way began to break down the traditional barriers between mothers and daughters. They discussed the most personal topics: love, sex, marriage, divorce, art, ambition, and legacy. In Honey, Baby, Mine, Laura and Diane share these conversations, as well as reflections and anecdotes, taking readers on an intimate tour of their lives. Complementing these candid exchanges, they have included photos, family recipes, and other mementos. The result is a celebration of the power of leaving nothing unsaid that will make you want to call the people you love the most and start talking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.