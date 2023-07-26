“Barbie” is a satirical comedy written and directed by Academy Award nominee Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird” and “Little Women (2019)”) and co-written by her husband, and fellow Oscar nominee, Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”) based on the popular toy by Mattel of the same name. Academy Award nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as Barbie and Ken who are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

A live action Barbie movie has been in development since 2009, going back and forth between multiple studios with multiple different writers, directors and leads (including Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway) attached to the project at different stages in the long and complicated journey to where the movie is today. A live action Barbie movie, like Barbie herself, can be a lot of different things, but what a Barbie movie is kind of required to be is fun. That’s the most important element to it, but it takes a special type of filmmaker to make a Barbie movie more than that, to make a Barbie movie as special as that plastic doll is to millions of little kids around the world.

