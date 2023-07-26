“Barbie” is a satirical comedy written and directed by Academy Award nominee Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird” and “Little Women (2019)”) and co-written by her husband, and fellow Oscar nominee, Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”) based on the popular toy by Mattel of the same name. Academy Award nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as Barbie and Ken who are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.
A live action Barbie movie has been in development since 2009, going back and forth between multiple studios with multiple different writers, directors and leads (including Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway) attached to the project at different stages in the long and complicated journey to where the movie is today. A live action Barbie movie, like Barbie herself, can be a lot of different things, but what a Barbie movie is kind of required to be is fun. That’s the most important element to it, but it takes a special type of filmmaker to make a Barbie movie more than that, to make a Barbie movie as special as that plastic doll is to millions of little kids around the world.
Greta Gerwig is just that type of filmmaker. Gerwig has already made a name for herself as a writer/director after a long career as an actress with her two Best Picture nominated films with “Lady Bird” and the 2019 adaptation of “Little Women.” Her filmmaking talents have all come together to create what might be the single most important film of her career, the live action Barbie movie. “Barbie” may seem like a fun “life is plastic, its fantastic” Barbie dreamhouse of a movie filled to the brim with pink and sparkles (and it still is), but it’s so much more than that.
Gerwig wrote the screenplay with her husband Noah Baumbach, the first time the two have worked together on a screenplay since 2015’s “Mistress America.” They both are able to bring such unique perspectives on this doll both from female and male point of view, which is able to create a movie that works equally for men and women alike that both can easily enjoy. This movie would not be what it is without its writers.
Even if you’ve never played with the doll before in your life, there is still something you can love and take away from this movie. One trailer released for the film said that the movie is both for people that hate and love Barbie and that is 100 percent accurate. “Barbie” is both a critique and celebration of the Barbie mythos and brand. It deconstructs and recontextualizes who Barbie is and what she means to so many different people as well as showcasing her impact on the world, society and pop culture.
There has been some controversy online over the movie saying that it is “anti-men,” but I feel that it is actually quite the opposite if you actually pay attention to the movie and what its saying. The movie is set in Barbie Land where Barbies role. There’s a Barbie president, an all Barbie supreme court and every job is held by a Barbie while the Kens are… kind of just there to serve Barbie. It’s a direct contrast to basically how life was for many women in the 60s when Barbie was first created. Without getting into spoilers, the movie goes out of its way to show that both extremes are not good.
While the movie is still very feminist and is a celebration of women, there are a lot of ways it celebrates men, while still lightheartedly poking fun at them at some points. I think that’s where Baumbach’s voice comes into play in the script which just further proves what a great duo the two are. There are a lot of messages here that both men and women can take away without the movie ever getting too preachy.
Gerwig and Baumbach also do a tremendous job with the world building here. Barbieland works just how it would for a little girl playing with her dolls in her bedroom. Barbie doesn’t walk down stairs, she floats off her balcony. Barbie does have water in her shower because the water is make-believe. Combined with some awards-worthy and utterly mind-blowing production and costume designs, Gerwig completely brings Barbie to life. And long time Barbie fans can also enjoy an insane amount of Easter eggs to popular, infamous, discontinued and bizarre characters and items of the past sprinkled all throughout the film for some extra fun.
Now, this movie would not be what it is without the actors, especially without Margot Robbie herself. Robbie IS Barbie and is such perfect casting in the role. Obviously she naturally looks like Barbie, but she has all the mannerisms of the doll to a tee. Harley Quinn used to be the role everyone knew her by, but after this, everyone is just going to know her as Barbie. This is the single most defining role of her entire career. I can’t imagine anyone else playing Barbie.
While this is Barbie’s movie, and Robbie is fantastic in the role, Ryan Gosling’s Ken somehow is able to steal the entire show from her. Gosling is hilarious as Barbie’s right hand himbo of a man. He steals every single scene he’s in with his undeniable charm and charisma from the moment he’s on screen until the very end. There’s been some Oscar buzz for this role and I can 100 percent see this man on stage accepting the award at the next ceremony based on this performance. It’s one of the best male comedic roles of the century.
The film also has a stellar supporting cast with a plethora of standouts. Michael Cera plays Alan, a doll that was introduced in the mid 60s as a friend to Ken’s. Cera doesn’t have many scenes but he makes the most of every single one he’s in, becoming what I think will definitely be a fan favorite character as a doll that has largely gone forgotten by the general public. America Ferrara plays a human in the movie and is the heart of the film. She has a monologue in the final act that I think will be studied in acting classes for years to come. Helen Mirren narrates the film and has some very funny meta moments while Rhea Perlman has a small, but very impactful role that I also think can generate some awards chatter for her as well.
“Barbie” is a lot of things. It’s a history lesson on the Barbie brand and a satirical look at gender roles in society, but it’s also just a pure fun comedy that everyone can enjoy this summer. The fact that it is able to near flawlessly pull all of that off feels impossible, yet here we are. My entire audience seeing the movie laughed all the way through and even clapped once it was over, which I have never seen in person before. “Barbie” is currently in theaters.
