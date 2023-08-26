‘Blue Beetle” is directed by Ángel Manuel Soto (director of “Charm City Kings”) and written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (writer of “Miss Bala”) based on the DC Comics character. Xolo Mariduena (“Cobra Kai”) plays recent college grad Jaime Reyes who returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology called the Scarab that changes his life forever.
The current state of comic book movies has been looking a bit bleek over the past few years as the quantity of the genre continues to go up while the quality has been on a downward trend. While there has been a few genuine gems and bangers released recently, for the most part comic book movies are just not what they used to be. So many of the recent releases, with both Marvel and DC, have been either dealing with the same topics, the multiverse, or are trying to do too much without any real care being put into their stories or productions. It all has made the genre a bit stale as of late.
That’s partly as to why “Blue Beetle” works so well because it feels like such a breath of fresh air compared to other recent films and feels like a throwback to early superhero origin story movies from the late 2000s or early 2010s. This movie is very low stakes compared to recent world-ending films like “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” or “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and puts character development over everything else which is so refreshing. This movie takes the time to let the audience get to know the characters, like any good origin story should.
The best way I can describe this movie is that its like the first “Iron Man” from back in 2008 mixed with a little bit of “Venom” and all the heart and family-oriented elements from the Fast and Furious franchise. Family is such an important theme in this movie as the Reyes Family is center stage. There are a lot of comic book movies that deal with the idea of family from The Guardians of the Galaxy to the Shazam movies, but “Blue Beetle” is one of the best uses of it with all the heart and love that is put into it. It’s so easy to fall in love with the Reyes Family because they are both so likable and so relatable.
“Blue Beetle” doesn’t really reinvent the wheel in terms of comic book movies. It’s pretty generic, predictable and doesn’t do anything that hasn’t already been done in a superhero movie previously. However, it does everything well despite how generic it is and just knows how to have fun despite telling a pretty familiar origin story. I had a lot of fun watching this and went through so many different emotions from laughter to excitement to some pretty tear-jerking moments that I wasn’t expecting. Did this movie offer anything new? No, but I still got everything I wanted out of it.
Xolo Mariduena is so great as Jaime Reyes in one of his first ever film roles. After being on Netflix’s Cobra Kai show for the past five or so years, he makes the jump from television to film flawlessly and is such a charming and easily likable lead hero. Opposite of him, Bruna Marquezine, a famous Brazilian Telenovela actress, is equally as great as the love interest and the two have a lot of chemistry together. Marquezine is one of the better love interest roles I’ve seen in a superhero origin story in a while.
However, while both are great, the stand out here is actually George Lopez as Jaime’s uncle. Lopez is absolutely fantastic in this and steals every single scene he’s in. This is probably the funniest I’ve ever seen George Lopez throughout his long comedy career. Nearly all of his jokes and hilarious one-liners land and he gives it all in this performance.
I’m also a huge fan of Susan Sarandon and while her role on paper is a pretty generic superhero villain role, she does her best to make it work. She’s great and elevates this character to an interesting foe that could’ve been very boring and forgettable. I also have to give a shoutout to Adriana Barraza as Jaime’s grandmother who is so much fun all throughout the final act of this film.
While “Blue Beetle” isn’t some new comic book movie masterpiece by any means of the word, it’s not even anywhere near the best comic book movie this year, but it’s still refreshing to see a movie in this genre go back to the basics when telling an origin story. It’s extremely charming and full of so much infectious heart that carves out a unique identity for itself. “Blue Beetle” is currently in theaters.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.