‘Bottoms” is written and directed by Emma Seligman (writer/director of “Shiva Baby”) and co-written by Rachel Sennott (“Shiva Baby” and “Bodies Bodies Bodies”). Sennott stars alongside Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”) as PJ and Josie, two best friends who start a fight club as a way to lose their virginities to cheerleaders. The fight club gains traction and soon the most popular girls in school are beating each other up in the name of self-defense, but the pair find themselves in over their heads and in need of a way out before their plan is exposed.

Each decade there comes a teen comedy that defines the pop culture of not only that decade, but an entire generation. A movie that teen girls end up quoting for the remainder of the lives. The 80s you had “The Breakfast Club” or maybe then “Heathers,” the 90s had “Clueless,” the 2000s was “Mean Girls,” and depending on who you are the 2010s had either “Easy A” or “Booksmart.” With only three years into this decade, the 2020s might have already found its defining film: “Bottoms.”

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

