‘Bottoms” is written and directed by Emma Seligman (writer/director of “Shiva Baby”) and co-written by Rachel Sennott (“Shiva Baby” and “Bodies Bodies Bodies”). Sennott stars alongside Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”) as PJ and Josie, two best friends who start a fight club as a way to lose their virginities to cheerleaders. The fight club gains traction and soon the most popular girls in school are beating each other up in the name of self-defense, but the pair find themselves in over their heads and in need of a way out before their plan is exposed.
Each decade there comes a teen comedy that defines the pop culture of not only that decade, but an entire generation. A movie that teen girls end up quoting for the remainder of the lives. The 80s you had “The Breakfast Club” or maybe then “Heathers,” the 90s had “Clueless,” the 2000s was “Mean Girls,” and depending on who you are the 2010s had either “Easy A” or “Booksmart.” With only three years into this decade, the 2020s might have already found its defining film: “Bottoms.”
“Bottoms” has all the makings of an R-rated teen comedy classic. Due to its low budget and indie status, it might take some time to actually become a classic, but I’m confident that it’ll get there in a couple years as the word spreads. It’s a relatable, absurdist comedy with so many instantly quotable lines scattered all over the place along with two very funny, likable and charismatic actress front and center. While maybe not every joke lands for everyone, my theater was cracking up nearly the entire runtime.
This movie kind of exists in its own universe while still being somewhat recognizable to our own. It has all the stereotypes of a “typical American high school” with all the usual suspects you expect see in these type of films like the jocks, the nerds, the outcasts and the popular girls, but every single stereotype is heightened to an eleven. It’s part satire, part insanity that gives the movie a unique perspective that hasn’t really been seen in a high school comedy before. I’d describe it as “Heathers” meets “Booksmart” but in its own bizarro world.
I will say that sometime the out there and bizarre nature of the film did slightly hinder it for me in some places. There are parts where I felt the movie loses focus and can be a bit too all over the place. My (my nitpicky) problems with it were mostly at the beginning and it got better as the film went along so it could be partly due to me just needing to get used to this crazy world writer/director Emma Seligman has so smartly created.
One thing I didn’t expect from this movie is just how violent it can be. It’s no “John Wick” or even “Fight Club” (which is mentioned multiple times throughout the movie) by any means, but the punches thrown in this movie can be intense. I have to give props to the stunt team because a lot of these punches, kicks and throws felt real. Also the final act of this film is ridiculously, in a good way, violent and bloody with some of the best physical comedy I’ve seen this year.
One thing that really brings this movie together is how fantastic its cast is from top to bottom. Sennott and Edebiri are perfectly cast in their roles and have so much chemistry together. Their friendship in this film is something I think basically everyone can relate to which really helps this movie become what it is. Ruby Cruz (“Mare of Easttown“) is also great as the person who helps the two leads start their fight club and is a major standout. Another surprising standout is former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch as the distant, terrible-at-his-job teacher. He’s absolutely hilarious and makes me very excited about a potential future career in comedy for him.
“Bottoms” is a rare teen comedy that only comes around a couple times a decade and is something that I see having a big impact in pop culture down the line. It is the type of comedy that I can see being played at sleepovers and movie nights for decades to come. “Bottoms” is currently in select theaters.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
