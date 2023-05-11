Conway Alliance for the Arts (CAFTA) will hold its annual Arts Awards on Tuesday, June 20, from 6-8 p.m. at The Max event venue in downtown Conway.
Nominations for the 2023 Arts Awards are now open and will be accepted through May 21 at conwayarts.org/arts awards.
“The Conway Alliance for the Arts believes in the power of art to cultivate awareness, create mutual understanding, and build vibrancy in our community,” Julia Dossett Morgan, CAFTA board chair, said. “We want people who nominate and participate in Arts Awards to know Conway is a city where the arts are celebrated and prioritized.”
Each Arts Awards is divided into seven categories:
Outstanding Arts Educator.
Faulkner County Library Outstanding Student Achievement: K-4 Division.
Faulkner County Library Outstanding Student Achievement: 5-8 Division.
Faulkner County Library Outstanding Student Achievement: 9-12 Division.
Outstanding Student Achievement College Division.
Gene Hatfield Outstanding Individual Artist.
CAFTA Community Advocate for the Arts.
Arts Awards nominees must demonstrate significant ability, progress made, and/or contribution to the arts in the Conway area. The Awards are not strictly limited to people who live in Conway city limits, and we encourage all artists who live, work, learn, or play in Conway to submit.
All mediums and types of art are welcome – visual art, digital art, music, theater, dance, poetry, et cetera. Multiple submissions are welcome, as are self-nominations.
You may nominate an artist for multiple categories but must complete the form for each nomination.
