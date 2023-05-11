Conway Alliance for the Arts (CAFTA) will hold its annual Arts Awards on Tuesday, June 20, from 6-8 p.m. at The Max event venue in downtown Conway.

Nominations for the 2023 Arts Awards are now open and will be accepted through May 21 at conwayarts.org/arts awards.

