Spacing

All churches are recognizing COVID-19 protocols. Here in Conway’s New Life Church sanctuary, every other row of seating has been removed with additional controls for left-to-right spacing.

Antioch Baptist, Dec. 20, 9 and 10:30 a.m. The Symphony of Christmas antiochconway.com 501-329-5153

Bible Baptist Church, Caroling Service Dec. 23, 7 p.m. (will be Livestreamed) bbcconway.com 501-327-5521

The Church at Medowlake, Dec. 23, 7p.m. Livestream singalong, churchatmedowlake.org 501-513-2105

City Church, Dec. 24, 5 p.m. candlelight service, citychurch.tv, 501-313-0802

Conway Cowboy Church, Dec. 23, 6 p.m. Candlelight service, conwaycowboychurch.com 501-796-2240

Conway First Church of the Nazarene, Dec. 24, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., conway nazerene.com 501-327-7676

Family Life Bible Church, Dec. 24, 5 p.m., flbcconway.org, 501-327-7971

Fellowship Bible Church, Dec. 24, 5 p.m. in person, 6 p.m. online only fellowshipconway.org 501-327-3444

First Presbyterian Church, Dec. 24, 4:30 p.m., Online worship, socially distanced communion in parking lot, fpcconway.org, 501.329-6483

Harvest Church of the Nazarene, Dec. 24, 6 p.m. via Zoom conwayharvest.info 501-327-7148

New Life Church, Dec. 20, 11:30 a.m., Dec. 21-23, 8 p.m., Dec. 24, 2 p.m.; Mayflower campus Dec. 20, 10 a.m., reservations required candlelight.new lifechurch.tv 501-328-5433

Oak Bowery Baptist Church, Dec. 20, 5:50 p.m. Carols and Candlelight, oakbowerybaptist.com 256-892-3711

Salem United Methodist, Dec. 24, 5:30 p.m. online service, salemumccon way.org 501-327-2844

Second Baptist Church, Dec. 24, 7 p.m., online Facebook Live, Youtube.com and Mysecond.family with opportunity for at-home Lord’s supper, mysecond.family, 501-327-6565

Rock Solid Church, Dec. 20, 9 and 11 a.m. therocksolidchurch.com 501-329-2152

St. Joseph Catholic Church, Dec. 24, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. (Spanish), 8 p.m., 10 p.m. Dec. 25 9 a.m. sjparrish.org 501-327-6568

The Summit Church, Dec. 19-20, 6 p.m., the summitchurch.org 501-205-2920

True Holiness, Dec. 20, 11 a.m., trueholiness.net, 501-327-8770

Woodland Heights Baptist Church, Dec. 20, 5 and 7 p.m. whbcconway.org, 501 329-0001

