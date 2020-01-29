The Conway Symphony Orchestra presents its February concert, "American Portrait: A Concert of Unity," in Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
Tickets range from $20-$40 and are free for all UCA students, courtesy of the UCA College of Fine Arts and Communication, as well as students in K-12 who are enrolled in a music program. Tickets available at the box office, 501-450-3265, or at www.ConwaySymphony.org.
The program opens with Aaron Copland’s iconic "Fanfare for the Common Man," which feature the brass and percussion sections of the Conway Symphony and will continue with Albert Markov’s “Porgy” Rhapsody for Violin and Orchestra alongside guest artist Min Yen Chien on violin. The concert will also include Gershwin’s jazz-influenced piece, "An American in Paris," before closing with Copland’s "Lincoln Portrait," which will feature Rob Holden as guest narrator.
Acclaimed as one of the foremost musicians of our time, Min Yen Chien came from a family of medical and musical eminence in Nantou, Taiwan. He started playing the violin at age 7 and became a protégé of Raphael Hillyer, violist of the Juilliard String Quartet. Min Yen’s great interest in medicine and science brought him to the University of Arkansas College of Medicine, where he enrolled as a medical student from 1982–86. Recently, Min Yen began exploring the relationship between the violin and the muscular-skeletal system and is committed to studying injury prevention of muscle overuse or misuse.
Preceding the concert from 6:45-7:15 p.m. the symphony will offer a guest lecture from Jane Dahlenburg, associate professor of music history. She received a Ph.D. in Musicology from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, and taught at UNC-Chapel Hill and UNC-Greensboro before moving to Arkansas. She has taught courses at UCA ranging from Renaissance graduate seminars to the history of Broadway and the history of rock and roll.
This concert also features an art contest and an essay contest for local fifth-12th grade students. One can submit an essay or art entry to the symphony at PO Box 1307, Conway, AR 72033, or drop it off at the UCA box office. Students are asked to base their entry around the question “How can our nation with its diverse population achieve unity?”
Finally, this concert also offers the chance to donate non-perishable food items through Orchestras Feeding America. Bring your items to the concert and they will be collected in the lobby. All donated items will be shared with local food banks.
For more information on concerts and other programs, visit ConwaySymphony.org or call 501-269-1066. American Portrait: A Concert of Unity is sponsored by First Security Bank.
