‘Elemental” is written and directed by Peter Sohn (director of “The Good Dinosaur”) and co-written by Brenda Hsueh, Kat Likkel and John Hoberg. Set in Element City, a city where fire, water, land and air residents live together, a fiery young woman named Ember and a go-with-the-flow guy named Wade will discover something elemental: how much they have in common.
Pixar used to be the leader in animation, being known by general audiences for their beautiful and stunning animation style and storytelling that always won over audiences and, most of the time, making them cry with their stories. Recently, Pixar’s reputation has fallen, especially after the lackluster and underperforming “Lightyear” film that was released last year. Between so many sequels and unoriginal stories and an animation style that really hasn’t changed much in the past decade or more, Pixar seemingly has lost their touched.
But “Elemental” has now come around and put the animation studio back in their element (pun intended) with one of their best films since “Coco.” Elemental tells a beautiful love story with deep and relatable themes alongside some great animation. Yes, for the most part the animation style is still relatively the same to Pixar’s previous work, but there are enough creative and unique touches throughout the film that helps show that Pixar is elevating their game and trying at least a couple new things. Is it has inventive or original as recent animated films from the past six months like “Across the Spider-Verse” or “Puss in Boots 2”? No, not by a long shot, but I can’t deny the beauty that I saw on the big screen.
One thing that I wasn’t expecting going into watching this was just how romantic it was going to be. “Elemental” is one of the most romantic films I’ve seen all year and definitely one of the most romantic animated family films I’ve ever seen. The two main characters, Ember and Wade, have so much chemistry together (pun unintended) and their romance was so cute and well developed. I got invested in his love story very quickly and there were even moments I started to tear up because of it. It’s the type of romance audiences of all ages can enjoy equally.
There is also a great father/daughter story at the center of this movie. With the film releasing on Father’s Day weekend, I wish Disney would’ve played up this element more in the marketing. While Ember and Wade’s relationship is a main focus of the narrative, Ember and her relationship with her father is equally as important to the story and Ember’s development as a character. Ember and her father have a lot of similarities and differences in their dreams and views on life, but their love for each other does not differ and it is absolutely beautiful. I think it makes it a perfect movie for fathers to take their daughters to, or even mothers take their sons to as there are themes to this that all dynamics can enjoy and relate to.
This film has a lot of very deep and personal, although very obvious, themes to it. I was a bit nervous going into watching this because writer/director Peter Sohn’s only other Pixar feature film, “The Good Dinosaur,” is what I and a lot of other people consider to be low-tier Pixar and one of the studio’s most underwhelming films to date. However, with Sohn’s second shot with the studio, he has created a very personal story. The parents of the character of Ember are based off of Sohn’s own parents, who immigrated to New York City from Korea in the 60s. There’s a lot to this story, particularly with Ember’s parents and the surrounding Fire Town, that has to do with the immigrant experience, coming from nothing, barely knowing the language and working to create a better life for your children and family, that I’m sure a lot of families can relate to when watching this.
With the immigrant experience also comes themes of racism and prejudice. These themes are not new to the animation medium over at Disney as “Zootopia” explored racism as well. The film is never once subtle about this metaphor, using the four different elements as a stand in for different races, but I do think it does a pretty good job with it. It does touch on prejudices from both sides, showing the racism (elementism?) that Ember and the other fire characters face while also showing how Ember’s family reacts to other elements, particularly the Water elements as Ember’s father hates them and won’t allow Ember to date someone of that element. Would the film have benefited from being a bit more subtle with this? Most likely, but it does get its point across nonetheless.
One of the best elements of this film is how well it does with the world building. Within the first five minutes, the film establishes all four elements that make up Element City and how each element works, operates and “reacts” to each other. We get to see every day life for the citizens of the city from seeing the different sports they play to the different type of foods each element eats. Throughout the film, we also get to learn more and more about each element’s different abilities and how they can use them to help each other. The film also creates different slang words and phrases for each element which was pretty cool.
“Elemental” may be one of Pixar’s worst box office performers ever, but it’s far from the studio’s worst films. In fact, I’d even put it easily in my personal top 10 Pixar movies of all time. From a beautiful love story, to a beautiful father/daughter story, to Pixar’s signature gorgeous animation, this is a must see. “Elemental” is currently in theaters.
Also, if you see this movie in theaters, it’s important to note that there is a short that plays before the film. The short follows Carl from “Up” as he prepares for his first date since his wife passed away. It’s a great short, but don’t be confused when that starts playing before the film instead of “Elemental” like a lot of kids in my audience were.
