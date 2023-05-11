The parishioners of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway attended a farewell reception Wednesday for Father Tony Robbins who’s been pastor there since 2016. After some time away, he’ll be going to St. John the Baptist Church in Hot Springs.
Many things have been accomplished during Father Robbins’ tenure. Among them was the establishment of the St. Oscar Romero Mission Church in Greenbrier and construction of the St. Joseph Spiritan Center and the new St. Joseph High School.
