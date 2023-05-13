“Papaw Land,” a feature length coming-of-age drama by Conway-based filmmaker Justin Blake Crum, will be available to rent online at home worldwide beginning May 23.
Crum’s film, which he wrote and directed, will be available on all major digital platforms including Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu and more released by Gravitas Ventures, one of the largest distributors of independent films in the world.
“Papaw Land” follows a 17-year-old named Matthew as he spends the summer in rural Arkansas with his grandfather, played by Conway resident John Stiritz.
“He’s had a rough year with his single mother, Christy, so she sends him to spend the summer with his grandfather in rural Arkansas, hoping he’ll straighten up with a father figure in his life,” Crum said. “Before he gets dropped off, though, he learns his grandfather and mother have a traumatic past themselves, which shocks his system.”
The movie was filmed in Leslie, Arkansas, and features local talent, with an overwhelming majority of Arkansans forming the cast and crew.
“We wanted to tell an authentic story about rural life in Arkansas, and felt the best way to do that was to find as much local talent as possible, people who have really lived it,” Crum said. “We ended up finding a really talented cast of local Arkansans, most of them had never acted in a film before, or never acted at all. Working with them was like a breath of fresh air.”
The film first had its world premiere at the St. Louis International Film Festival back in November of 2021 where Crum was nominated for the Emerging Director Award. Since then, the film has played at six other film festivals from Seattle to New York City where it has been nominated for many categories at these festivals including the Grand Jury Award at the Richard International Film Festival in Virginia and the Best Narrative Feature and Best Screenplay award at the Queens World Film Festival in New York City.
The film has also won many awards at these festivals including Best Film and Best Cinematography at the Smoky Mountain Film Festival in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and Best Film and Audience Favorite at the Knoxville Film Festival, also in Tennessee.
“Papaw Land” had its Arkansas premiere in January in Little Rock and will now be available for all to see at home.
