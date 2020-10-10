Conway wasn’t ready for the dynamic vocals and group of musicians interlaced together to create the anointed and powerful group, Grace Justified. Grace Justified, an indie group, is a blend of individuals with COGIC roots and Baptist branches.
Reaching several denominations, they have a style that caters to all generations and song genres that is a traditional and contemporary mix. They strive for the ultimate goal for Christ: to win souls through their music ministry. Having graced the stage with several great artists, including “The First Lady of Praise and Worship” and the Minister of Music/President of the International Music Department Dr. Judith McAllister, Pastor and Gospel Artist Beverly Crawford, Jekayln Carr, Le'Andria Johnson, Dathan Thigpen, and Pastor John P. Kee; only few independent artists have had such grand opportunities.
With anointed vocalists and musicians, each one has a story. When Laura Thomas founded Grace Justified in 2013, she stepped out on faith. Three years later, she said, God is showing her and the rest of the group his promises. This group of vocalists and musicians have a desire to uplift the building of the kingdom. The lyrics from each song, written by Thomas, and the music composed by some of their own musicians, are telling personal testimony that reaches every denomination, every religion and every soul. Their most requested single “My Story” has brought them into the national spotlight. Their project, “Invincible” released Sept. 14, 2018, is being considered for three Grammy awards — Best Gospel Album, Best Gospel Performance, and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance.
“We humbly appreciate the continued support of voters throughout this process,” the group said.
“Invincible” is available for download at https://music.apple.com/us/album/invincible-ep/1482590628.
