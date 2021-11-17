“Home Sweet Home Alone” is the sixth Home Alone film based on the 1990 Christmas classic this time directed by Dan Mazer (director of “Dirty Grandpa”) and written by SNL’s Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell. After suspecting that a ten-year-old boy (played by Archie Yates, “Jojo Rabbit”) stole a priceless family doll, a married couple named Pam and Hunter (Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Rob Delaney, Catastrophe) attempt to break into his home in order to get it back where hijinks ensue as the boy tries to defend his home with a series of booby traps.
I don’t think many people would disagree with the fact that the 1990 “Home Alone” is a Christmas classic and probably one of if not the most iconic Christmas movie ever made. Macaulay Culkin and everyone involved with the making of that movie have cemented Kevin McCallister as an iconic movie character. Millions of people around the world, including myself, make it their Christmas tradition to, at some point during the holiday season, put that movie on and laugh together as a family as Kevin lights Joe Pesci’s head on fire. There’s a reason for this and why it became the second highest grossing film worldwide of 1990.
The success of the first “Home Alone” caused the studio, as it is with many successful films in Hollywood, to try and replicate that magic once more with sequels and remakes. They did it successfully with the second film, but that had a lot to do with Macaulay Culkin and director Chris Columbus, along with Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, coming back because they understood the assignment the first time around. The same cannot be said for the third, fourth and fifth Home Alone films that followed. Panned by critics and audiences alike, no other Home Alone movie could replicate the success of the first two. And now two years after Disney bought out Fox comes the sixth Home Alone film… the worst one yet.
Each Home Alone sequel tries to bring something different to it to try and make the story fresh and attempt to make it worth watching. The third and fourth films bring in a new kid while the fifth gender-bends the story with a girl as the main character to spice it up a bit. Despite these changes and tweaks to the classic story, they all still follow the same basic format. A group of lousy, good-for-nothing criminals attempt to break into someone’s house but the kid living there, who has been left home alone for Christmas, sets up a variety of traps in order to stop them. It works for a reason, especially with kids, because it’s easy to relate to the child and root for them while he or she is saving the day stopping crooks.
The sixth film changes that up a bit. Instead of the kid being the protagonist of the story, this time the duo breaking in, Kemper and Delaney, are who we’re rooting for and the kid setting up the traps, Yates, is the villain of the story. On paper, it seems like an interesting spin on the story and the plot that has been used over-and-over five times prior.
In execution, not so much. What makes the traps so iconic and funny of the original is that the pain being inflicted is being done onto bad guys and people who we are not supposed to root for. Here, we grow to like the duo getting billiard balls thrown at their foreheads and being lit on fire so when those things happen to them, it’s not funny and just kind of sad. There’s also no real resolution to the pain and torture of it all either and, without getting into any major spoilers, the kid has a random 180-character change in the last 15 minutes that attempts to make us feel sorry for him after everything he’s done and being a complete brat for the entire hour before it.
The jokes beyond the main attraction of the traps are also just painfully unfunny. I think there might have been one line that actually made me chuckle a bit at the beginning, but as of writing this review immediately after seeing the film, I’ve already forgotten what it was. You have some very talented comedians both on screen and writing the script, but no joke lands at all. There’s a lot of jokes involving modern technology and “oh look, isn’t it crazy how much has changed since the original 1990 Home Alone?” and it’s all things we’ve seen before. There’s nothing offensive at all by any means, just no good jokes. I expected someone like Mikey Day who is an extremely talented comedian both on and off SNL to bring something more to this.
The cast does what they can but with no good jokes on the table to go off of, they can’t really do much. Ellie Kemper is a top-tier female comedian, or actually just a top-tier comedian in general, and of everyone, she’s by far the best. I actually think she’s perfectly cast in her role, she just needed a decent script to do anything with it. As for Archie Yates, this is only his second film role after “Jojo Rabbit” and I really wish he would’ve chose something else. He is my favorite part of his first film and the downgrade in quality this kid has is so sad to see. I don’t think it’s anything to do with him because he’s amazing and has already proven himself in “Jojo Rabbit” at his age, so it’s purely the fault of the script and direction.
If you’re looking for a Christmas film to watch with the family this holiday season, you should probably look elsewhere. Three out of four of the “Home Alone” sequels before this were bad and this being the worst of all them says a lot. “Home Sweet Home Alone” is currently streaming on Disney+ if anyone is actually interested in watching it.
