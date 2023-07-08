‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is the fifth Indiana Jones film this time directed by James Mangold (written and director of “Logan” and “Ford v Ferrari”) and written by David Koepp (writer of “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”), Jez Butterworth (writer of “Ford v Ferrari”) and John-Henry Butterworth (writer of “Ford v Ferrari”). Harrison Ford returns as the adventurous Indiana Jones who is now approaching retirement and must wrestle with fitting into a world that seems to have outgrown him. But as the tentacles of an all-too-familiar evil return in the form of an old rival, Indy must don his hat and pick up his whip once more to make sure an ancient and powerful artifact doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.
Indiana Jones is probably one of, if not the, most popular adventure film series ever put on screen. It’s one of Steven Spielberg’s most popular creations that put him on the mainstream map as a director along with his other popular hits like E.T. and Jaws. Spielberg’s Indiana Jones films, although not all of them always being widely loved, always had this sense of adventure that all ages can grow attached to that very few movies throughout the history of cinema are able to capture.
“Dial of Destiny” isn’t the first time Lucas Films has tried to revitalize the Indiana Jones franchise. In 2008, they tried again with “The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” which was not definitely not one of the most popular Indiana Jones films to say the least. 15 years later, now with Disney owning Lucas Films, they are trying once again to recreate the magic of Spielberg’s original trilogy, but for the first time with a different director behind the camera.
Director James Mangold has proven himself as a filmmaker multiple times. He brought us one of the best and most gritty superhero movies with “Logan” in 2017, he directed the Best Picture nominated racing movie “Ford v Ferrari,” and has a plethora of other great films in his filmography. However, I’m not sure if he was the best director to make this specific film. With Mangold’s take on Indiana Jones, it just feels like the sense of adventure that made the original trilogy so popular is missing. Don’t get me wrong, there is some here, especially when John Williams’s iconic score is played, but it’s nowhere near the levels of the original films.
One thing Mangold is good at is action sequences and he does prove that again with a few really great and thrilling scenes throughout the film. The entire opening scene on a train throughout 1945 Germany is really great, although the de-aging effects on Harrison Ford are a bit districting at times especially when he speaks with his “old man voice.” There is also a chase scene in 1969 where Harrison Ford rides a horse through a parade and a subway that is very well done and probably one of the best action scenes in the entire franchise. While Mangold isn’t able to quite capture the sense of adventure that I think is needed for these films, he is able to craft some great action sequences nonetheless.
The film takes place in 1969 shortly after the Moon landing and follows Indiana Jones and his goddaughter, played by “Fleabag’s” Phoebe Waller-Bridge, try to find a time travel device created by ancient philosopher Archimedes before the Nazis finds it. It is great to see the Indiana Jones versus Nazi storyline return, but the plot itself gets a little too silly and convoluted, especially during the final act. All of the other films had similar ancient artifacts that could do supernatural things, but none of them ever felt this silly and unbelievable.
Is is great to see Harrison Ford back in one of the roles that really put him on the map. Despite being 80-years-old, over double the age he was in the first film, he is still able to command the screen even during some intense action sequences. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is also a great addition to the cast as Professor Jones’ goddaughter who is able to bring some wit to this franchise. Mads Mikkelsen has Jones’ Nazi rival is also perfectly cast and actually becomes one of the more memorable villains of the Indiana Jones franchise.
If you’re a fan of this franchise, then I do think this is at least watchable for the nostalgia of it all and seeing Harrison Ford back on the big screen as the titular hero. However, just be prepared that it may not live up to the original movies. Although the fourth movie wasn’t that great either, it did have a fitting conclusion for Indiana Jones that I think really should’ve just been left alone. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is currently in theaters.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.