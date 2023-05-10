Johnson hired as new Lady Cyclones coach

Conway assistant coach LaShanta Johnson (left) was recently hired as the new girls basketball coach at Russellville High School. She is pictured with Conway Lady Wampus Cats head coach Ashley Hutchcraft following the Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association Banquet last month. Johnson was named the top assistant coach for the 2022-23 season.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

The Russellville Lady Cyclones basketball team has their fifth coach in five years and for the second year in a row, the district hired a coach that is coming off a state championship.

On Monday, the Russellville school board approved the hiring of LaShanta Johnson to take over the Lady Cyclones’ basketball program. Also the third time was the charm for Johnson as she had applied for the position twice before.