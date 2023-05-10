Johnson hired as new Lady Cyclones coach

The Russellville Lady Cyclones basketball team has their fifth coach in five years and for the second year in a row, the district hired a coach that is coming off a state championship.
On Monday, the Russellville school board approved the hiring of LaShanta Johnson to take over the Lady Cyclones’ basketball program. Also the third time was the charm for Johnson as she had applied for the position twice before.
“I am excited to be at Russellville,” Johnson said. “I got a couple of calls about the Russellville job opening up. I really thought about it and prayed about it. I had actually applied for the Russellville job in 2015 and 2016 as well and I just thought it was time for me to apply again. I felt good after my interview and I guess I impressed them enough that they are going to bring me on board.
Johnson has been an assistant coach for the Conway Lady Wampus Cats the last four seasons and helped guide them to the Class 6A State Championship two months ago. Before that she coached junior high basketball at Conway for 12 years.
Johnson is a 2003 graduate of Conway High School, earned her bachelor’s degree from University of Central Arkansas in 2007 and earned her Master’s degree there in 2010. Since then she has been with the Conway School District.
After serving as an assistant to head coach Ashley Hutchcraft the last four season, Johnson will be tackling her first head coaching job at Russellville
“It’s definitely bittersweet to be leaving Conway,” Johnson said. “Ashley and I work well together at the high school. We really had formed a family like relationship between us and the girls we had, even the parents. It was tough be she was excited for me. She told me it was well deserved. She was happy for me and sad for Conway High all at the same time. But I know Conway is going to be well taken care of.”
Johnson and Hutchcraft originally met 20 years when they played for the UCA women’s team for one season.
Johnson has been married to Jasper Johnson for almost 17 years. They had one son Kaleb, age 12, who will be going into the seventh grade in the fall and one daughter Kynlei, age 6, who will be starting first grade in the fall. Jasper Johnson is an assistant principal at Florence Mattison Elementary School in the Conway School District and also owns Shoe Junky Fitness.
Johnson inherits a Lady Cyclones team that went 22-9 last year and made an appearance in the Class 5A State Tournament that was held in Pine Bluff. The Russellville girls finished third in the 5A-West Conference, behind now two-time defending state champion Greenwood and Siloam Springs. Johnson said she wants her Lady Cyclones to compete with Greenwood for conference championships.
“I am looking forward to that,” Johnson said. “We want to not only build off the success they had last year, but we’re looking forward to building a championship program and having a championship mindset, compete in our conference for titles.”
Johnson will have an experienced squad for her first season at Russellville. Four starters return for their senior year, including Taleigha Ealy, Brenna Burk, Shyisha Willis and Dru Robinson. Also several talented freshmen were brought up at the end of last season and saw lots of playing time already.
