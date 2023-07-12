‘Joy Ride” is the directorial debut of Adele Lim (writer of “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Raya and the Last Dragon”) and written by herself and Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao (writers for “Family Guy”). The first stars Ashley Park (“Emily in Paris), Sherry Cola (“Good Trouble”), Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”) and Sabrina Wu (“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”) as four Asian-American friends who travel through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers. Along the way, their experience becomes one of bonding, friendship, belonging and no-holds-barred debauchery.
2023 is really the year of female-led raunchy Rated-R comedies. We’ve already had the release of “No Hard Feelings” starring Jennifer Lawrence and soon the film “Bottoms” will be released to be added to the list. But in between those two films comes “Joy Ride” which will probably go down as not only the single best comedy of the year, but also one of the best comedies in a long time.
Before seeing this film, there were a few technical difficulties that delayed my screening. A fire alarm at the theater earlier in the day disrupted the theater’s system which had the film play about 30 minutes later than it was scheduled. If that wasn’t bad enough, the new Fast and the Furious movie started playing instead of this film which delayed the screen an extra 30 minutes. Even though it took about an hour for me to finally get to see this movie, it was more than worth the wait because “Joy Ride” was, well, a joy all the way throughout.
“Joy Ride” is one of those rare films where I just found myself laughing throughout basically the entire movie. It’s the raunchiest of comedies that owes a lot to similar films like “Superbad,” “The Hangover,” “Girls Trip” and, probably most of all, “Bridesmaids.” If you put all of those movies into a filmmaking blender, sprinkled a little bit of Asian representation in there, you’ll get this incredible film that made me want to show it to all of my friends instantly.
This is an incredible directorial debut from Adele Lim, but also her writing, along with her two co-writers, is top-notch. Lim’s experience working on the scripts for Asian-centric films like “Crazy Rich Asians” and Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” combined with the adult-oriented writing for “Family Guy” from the other two screenwriters on this film with the additional assist of each of their own experiences living life as Asian women really make for the perfect recipe for a film like this to succeed the way it does. It’s beyond hilarious while also being personal and surprisingly very emotionally intelligent for a movie like this.
While I was already in tears from the amount of times I was laughing during the movie, I wasn’t expecting to be moved to tears during the emotional moments toward the end of the film. At the start of the third act, the film gets a bit more serious as it explores some complications with friendships and family (without getting into spoilers) and it genuinely nearly made me tear up. Not many movies can successfully pull off those tonal changes the way this film does, but it does it beautifully crafting the perfect story for these four friends.
However, no matter how good the direction and writing is, a film like this wouldn’t work without standout performances from the four leads, and thankfully they all deliver. Stephanie Hsu was probably the biggest name going into this after her breakout performance in the Best Picture winning film Everything Everywhere All At Once last year which landed her an Oscar nomination and of course she’s amazing here, but the other three leads also are able to keep up with her. Ashley Park is a perfect lead, Sherry Cola is a star and Sabrina Wu is able to turn a character that could easily be an annoyance into an extremely endearing character.
“Joy Ride” is a rare comedy that I really hope connects with audiences the way I connected with it. I had so much fun watching it and laughing hysterically with my audience. “Joy Ride” is currently in theaters.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
