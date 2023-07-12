‘Joy Ride” is the directorial debut of Adele Lim (writer of “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Raya and the Last Dragon”) and written by herself and Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao (writers for “Family Guy”). The first stars Ashley Park (“Emily in Paris), Sherry Cola (“Good Trouble”), Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”) and Sabrina Wu (“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”) as four Asian-American friends who travel through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers. Along the way, their experience becomes one of bonding, friendship, belonging and no-holds-barred debauchery.

2023 is really the year of female-led raunchy Rated-R comedies. We’ve already had the release of “No Hard Feelings” starring Jennifer Lawrence and soon the film “Bottoms” will be released to be added to the list. But in between those two films comes “Joy Ride” which will probably go down as not only the single best comedy of the year, but also one of the best comedies in a long time.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.