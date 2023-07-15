‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is the seventh film in the Mission Impossible franchise once again written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie and co-written by Erik Jendresen. Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt as him and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.
It used to be that the summer movie season would only have a few blockbusters a year. One or two, maybe three, big budget, huge movie events that almost everyone would go see. In the past decade or so, however, blockbusters have started to become far more common with a new huge, high budget movie event being released almost every other weekend. This has caused blockbusters to not be as special as they once were.
This is the case for this summer movie season as well. With multiple superhero flicks, a new Fast and the Furious movie, a new Indiana Jones movie, a new Transformers movie and so much more being released this summer and with so many families having a tight budget that they can’t spend all on all these films, it can be hard to figure out exactly which blockbuster, if any, you’d want to take your family, friends or even just yourself to go see. However, after seeing the new “Mission: Impossible” film, I think I have the answer to the film I would definitely recommend.
The seventh installment in this series, based on the popular 60s tv series, cements these films as one of the best action blockbuster series ever made. These films constantly are able to find a way to one-up each other with their action sequences and their stories become even more engaging, and relevant, with each new edition. That’s definitely the case here with the first part of “Dead Reckoning,” a film that could very well end up being the best blockbuster of the year.
Tom Cruise is known for doing his own stunts and this man just becomes more and more insane with each film. From the under-water deep dive in “Rogue Nation,” to the Burj Khalifa Climb in “Ghost Protocol” to helicopter chase sequence in “Fallout,” Cruise has literally put his life on the line multiple times from this franchise for our own entertainment and these films are honestly all the better for it. With each real-life stunt this man does, they become even more engaging and gripping to behold on the big screen.
The stunts in “Dead Reckoning Part 1” are some of the best in the entire series to date. Of course there is the insane motorcycle jump off of the cliff in the Austrian alps that has been heavily promoted in the advertising for this film, but the movie offers so much more than that. There is a chase sequence in Rome that is up there with some of the best car chase sequences ever put to film. There is also an entire sequence in the Orient Express that was honestly one of my favorite scenes in the entire movie.
Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie have been working together as an actor/director pairing for over a decade now and this pairing is constantly proving to be one of the best Hollywood. McQuarrie is such a talented action filmmaker on so many levels and is able to bring such a large scale with each film. He also consistently is able to flesh out his characters very well. Every single character, no matter if its a main character like Ethan Hunt or a side character who doesn’t get as much screen time, get their moment to shine and are all memorable in their own ways.
Outside of his mind-blowing stunt work, Tom Cruise is obviously great in this, but his surrounding cast is great as well, especially some of the new additions. Hayley Atwell (“Captain America: The First Avenger”) is a great addition to this cast and has some of the best chemistry with Cruise I’ve ever seen from an actress playing opposite of the movie star (and there’s been a lot of them). Pom Klementieff (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”) is so much fun as a French assassin and is able to bring so much to a character who doesn’t have a single line of dialogue for 95 percent of the runtime. Esai Morales (“NYPD Blue”) is also an exceptional villain for this franchise. One of the most chilling villains to date.
The main villain of this film is a rogue AI that plans to take over the world information and this could not be more timely. We’ve seen AI taking of the world as a plot to action and spy movies a hundred times before ever since movies and technology were invented, but there is something about the way this movie does it, coupled with its release as AI continues to grow in our real lives and become an increasing issue, that works so much better than it has in any other movie.
This year has had a surprising amount of Part 1 films. The new Fast and the Furious film and the new Spider-Verse movie both were part 1 movies and each had their own levels of success when it came to setting up the second movie. “Fast X” did a terrible job in my opinion setting up the next film while “Across the Spider-Verse” did an excellent job. For “Dead Reckoning Part 1,” this film does it flawlessly and is able to tell a complete three act story while still leaving the audience on a cliffhanger and looking forward to the next part.
“Dead Reckoning Part 1” had a lot to live up to for me because the last Mission: Impossible film, “Fallout,” is one of my all time favorite action movies ever made. There were a lot of really high expectation going into this for me and while I still like “Fallout” significantly more, mainly because it is a bit better paced, this seventh film still landed in the top three of the entire series for me. It makes me extremely excited to see Part 2 next summer.
If there’s any blockbuster movie you see this summer, especially if you’re already a fan of this franchise, make it this new Mission: Impossible film. This film showcases exactly the reason why movie are made and why movie theaters even exist. It’s an experience like no other. “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is currently in theaters.
