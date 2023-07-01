‘No Hard Feelings” is written and directed by Gene Stupnitsky (writer/director of “Good Boys”) and co-written by John Phillips (writer of “Dirty Grandpa”) and stars Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence as Maddie Barker. On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy (played by Andrew Barth Feldman, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.
Raunchy, R-Rated comedies used to be a staple of Hollywood, especially throughout the 90s and early 2000s. From “American Pie” to “The 40-Year-Old Virgin ” to “Superbad,” these comedies pushed the boundaries of taste and political correctness all in the name of belly-aching, eye-watering laughs with ridiculous and stupid plots that still managed to win over viewers everywhere. Over the past decade or so, this subgenre has largely gone ignored. Yes, there have been a few contenders over the years, but Hollywood hasn’t pushed out near as much as they used to, especially in the theatrical space.
Thankfully, 2023 is giving us quite a few R-Rated comedies for audiences to laugh their butts off in a theater this year. Highly anticipated comedies like “Bottoms” and “Joy Ride” are coming to theaters soon, but the first film this year to truly bring back the raunchy R-Rated laughfests is none other than Jennifer Lawrence’s own “No Hard Feelings,” and it’s a riot.
“No Hard Feelings” dials up the awkwardness and cringe in the best ways as it follows a woman in her 30s being paid by the rich parents of a 19-year-old to have sex with him to get him out of his shell before he goes off to college. Percy, the 19-year-old in question, doesn’t have many friends and largely stays in his room all the time other than when he goes to work at the nearby animal shelter. When Maddie, the paid seductress in question, tries to flirt with him in order to get a new car from his parents, hijinks ensue and a rollercoaster of events unfold on screen that are equally parts hilarious and uncomfortable.
Everyone already knows Jennifer Lawerence is a movie star from her work in franchise work like The Hunger Games and X-Men to her Oscar winning performance in “The Silver Lining’s Playbook, but “No Hard Feelings” shows a new side to her that we’ve rarely seen from the actress. Lawerence goes all in and never holds back a single moment in his laugh-out-loud comedy. Honestly, this movie only works because of Lawerence and without her, this would be a whole different type of review I’m writing right now. She makes this movies what it is.
Andrew Barth Feldman is also great as the 19-year-old and also is a large part as to why this movie works. Because Maddie’s methods and motivations at the beginning kind of makes her a bit hard to root for, the audience needs someone to be on the side of and Feldman does a great job at being that sympathetic character all the way through. Largely from the musical theater world, playing the lead in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway for some time, this is one of his first films and first comedies and he feels so natural at it. His chemistry with Lawerence is great despite the type of fake relationship that they are supposed to have together.
Despite the natural raunchy nature of the comedy, the film is actually very sweet as well. There are some pretty sentimental and a little bit sappy moments, especially towards the end, that you don’t really see much in comedies like these. These moments definitely aren’t the best parts of the film, there are sometimes where it just doesn’t work, but the performances do largely sell these moments enough to make it earned. There’s a moment involving a piano performance in a restaurant where it absolutely does work, but the more emotional moments never really reaches that high ever again after that.
The subject matter of the film can come off as a bit uncomfortable on paper to say the least and while there are definitely a ton of absolutely uncomfortable moments, the film does a pretty good job with its message. It’s a cautionary story about helicopter parents and what might happen if parents don’t extend the leash a little with their kids. There is also a subplot about gentrification that I don’t think works very well, especially with the location the film is set in and the type of characters in the film. I think it could’ve done without that and just focused on being fun.
I think “No Hard Feelings” could’ve pushed the envelope further when it comes to raunchy, R-rated sex-comedies, but it’s still fun and hilarious nonetheless. If you’re a fan of these type of films, and especially if you’re a fan of Jennifer Lawerence, 100 percent check this movie out. “No Hard Feelings” is currently in theaters.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.