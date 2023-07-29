‘Oppenheimer” is written and directed by Academy Award nominee Christopher Nolan (“The Dark Knight” and “Inception”) based on the 2005 biography “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Cillian Murphy plays the titular J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as the father of the atomic bomb, as the film chronicles his role in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II, and the effects after his invention was used on two cities in Japan.
Christopher Nolan is one of the best and most renowned big-budget filmmakers working today. Alongside the likes of similar filmmakers like James Cameron, Nolan has always been able to deliver big-budget, must-see films like “Inception,” “Interstellar” and most recently “Tenet.” Nolan does also have a history with WWII with the film that landed him his first, and so far, only Oscar nomination “Dunkirk.” With his newest film, “Oppenheimer,” Nolan is going back to WWII to what is quite possibly powerful filmmaking effort yet.
“Oppenheimer” is doing a lot of things and combining a lot of different genres. Yes, it’s a biopic about the man who invented the atomic bomb, but it’s also part war thriller and part courtroom drama. The first act is largely the biopic portion, telling J. Robert Oppenheimer’s story from his time in university to his later years with his personal and professional life. The second act starts to shift to being a war thriller of sorts, showing the race-against-the-clock as the U.S. tries to beat Nazi Germany in the construction to the atomic or hydrogen bomb. Then the third act becomes almost a courtroom drama as Oppenheimer’s loyalty to the United States starts to be questioned.
Despite being essentially three different genres in one, Nolan balances these near perfectly. This movie could easily be accuse it of being another “tortured genius” narrative, but it’s so much more than that as it explores the lasting effects of Oppenheimer’s invention that we are still experiencing today. It’s very heavy and the final line of the film really drives this home. This final line, without giving it away, is very chilling and made me sit in my seat in utter shock and fear for a few minutes.
Nolan uses a lot of great filmmaking choices throughout the film. One obvious example is the way he switches from color to black-and-white in some scenes, which represents the shifting perspective in the story. The color scenes show Oppenheimer’s point of view during the events of the film while the black-and-white sequences showcase his rival Lewis Strauss (played by Robert Downey Jr.), a United States Secretary of Commerce who has a history with Oppenheimer that the film later explores. These contrasting viewpoints really come together nicely in the end as we see how these two individuals viewed their interactions differently.
Another great thing Nolan does, and is famous for doing so, is using very little CGI. Now, obvious there are some visual effects used throughout the film, every movie has them, but Nolan has been very vocal about how there are zero shots in this film that are entirely CGI, something very rare for high budget movies like this nowadays. Even the explosion of the bomb during the Trinity Test in New Mexico is actual footage of a bomb that Nolan blew up while making the movie. Obviously the bomb wasn’t a nuclear bomb, but the fact that he blew up an action bomb made this particular sequence so much more immersive when watching it on a big screen in the theater.
This movie is so captivating. Visually, it’s really great and composer Ludwig Göransson’s score is mesmerizing. The film is three hours long which is a risk to do, but Nolan pulls it off. Did I feel the three hour runtime? Kind of, but Nolan still kept me entertained anyway. The movie gets better as it goes along. The first act I think was a bit shaky, especially with the pacing, but that third act is absolutely perfect and was definitely my favorite section of the film.
Cillian Murphy kills it as J. Robert Oppenheimer in what I think is probably his best role since Wes Craven’s “Red Eye” in 2005. The character is going through a lot morally throughout the film, especially toward the end, and Murphy plays this so well. Murphy has to play this man as the kind of horrible jerk he is while also being able to easily convey the struggles going on in his own mine. That can be difficult to sell, but Murphy does that flawlessly. However, while Murphy is great, it’s Robert Downey Jr. who is the standout in this movie. His performance in the final act is the best work I’ve seen from him in anything he’s ever done before. After seeing this, I think he’s definitely the front runner for an Oscar next year.
This also has an insanely stacked supporting cast. There are a ton of big names in this cast and a lot of people don’t get a lot screen time, but nearly everyone makes the most of what they have to work with. Emily Blunt, who plays Oppenheimer’s wife, is fantastic and elevates a role that could’ve easily have been a stereotypical “supportive wife” role that we see in countless other biopics. She has a scene in the third act that she delivers with such force. Florence Pugh is also a powerhouse despite limited screen time as a woman who Oppenheimer had a crush on for some time (that’s all I’ll say). Alden Ehrenreich is also a standout as a senate aide to Robert Downey Jr. and makes a strong impression.
Did I understand any of the science and mathematics talk in this movie? No, but Nolan was still able to make it interesting. A three-hour movie can be difficult to keep one’s attention all the way through, especially for a three-hour war biopic, but I feel Nolan was very successful at this, delivering one of his best films to date. “Oppenheimer” is currently in theaters.
