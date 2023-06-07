“Reality” is written and directed by Tina Satter adapted from her 2021 stage play titled “Is This A Room” and based on the real life story of former NSA translator Reality Winner (played by Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney). The film replays events of the day Winner finds two FBI agents at her home in Augusta, Georgia. As an Air Force veteran and yoga instructor, Winner spends the next two hours being questioned about her work as an intelligence contractor, specifically, whether she leaked a classified document about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections.

While this is a very well known and widely covered case, I knew virtually nothing about Reality Winner and her story before watching this movie. I’ve heard of her name from seeing it trending on Twitter and always taking note of it because of her unique and kind of awesome name, but I never really looked into why she was trending in the first place. Similarly, I didn’t really known much about this movie either before watching so I really went into this completely blind.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.