Participants in the 2021 Faulkner County Fair sell their prize-winning animals during the 2021 Junior Livestock Auction on Saturday.
#COVID-19
- Arkansas records 990 new cases of COVID-19
- CPS purchases disinfectant foggers for all its schools
- EcoFest organizers giving students face masks, care packages
- Arkansas to fund Wi-Fi access points for students in the state
- Vilonia School District will require all students to wear face masks
- Arkansas records largest increase in community cases of coronavirus
- Senator tests positive for COVID-19
- State records 591 new cases, hospitalizations decrease from peak
- FCSO says it will assist businesses with mask complaints
- Confirmed coronavirus cases at FCDC
- Volunteers handing out free food for fourth consecutive week
- CHDC has 92 active COVID-19 cases
- Food assistance available on Tuesday
- Inmate populations at a 10-year low in Faulkner County
- Sunday parade celebrates WWII vet's 95th birthday
- Council approves establishing $200K credit line during pandemic
- Greenbrier park nearing completion
- Brothers hope residents 'don't lose heart'
- Conway teen missing out on senior activities remains focused on his future
- City to discuss rezoning 55 acres near Lewis Crossing
- County judge secures $13.4 million for high-speed internet
- Ben Platt's age is not the problem with 'Dear Evan Hansen'
- CAPCA LiHEAP program closing notice
- CAPCA announces commodities distribution for October
- Conway Farmer's Market extends season through October
- The Studio Downtown opens with new renovations
- Scenes from the Faulkner County Fair
- Police beat 9/28/21
- Mayflower pursuit ends in crash at Conway intersection
