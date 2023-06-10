‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is a sequel to the 2018 Oscar winning film this time directed by Joaquim Dos Santos (director for the third season of the “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series), Kemp Powers (writer and co-direcor of Pixar’s “Soul”) and Justin K. Thompson and written by Dave Callaham (writer for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), and Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (writers for the first film and “The Lego Movie”). After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Miles Morales (voiced again by Shameik Moore), Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” released in 2018, was quite literally a game changer for animation, comic book movies and the entire movie landscape as a whole, and I don’t say that lightly. It showcased a relatively new animation style that has been replicated many times since then with films like “Mitchells vs the Machines” and “Puss in Boots 2.” It also showed Hollywood exactly how to do multiverse stories that has since been attempted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the DC Extended Universe and in the most recent Best Picture winning film “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”
While this sequel probably won’t be the game changer that the first film was, its still able to further the medium of animation to another level. If there’s one thing this movie does better than the original, it’s the animation. “Into the Spider-Verse” was, at the time, the best animation in a film I’ve ever seen, but they’ve actually stepped up their game in that department for “Across the Spider-Verse.” The animation is absolutely breathtaking and is able to mix even more unique animation styles throughout the over two hour long film. It’s hard to pick a favorite animation style, but if I had to pick one, it would be in Gwen Stacey’s universe.
If “Into the Spider-Verse” was about how anyone can be Spider-Man, the sequel is about what it means to be Spider-Man and the film explores that concept very well. Without getting into any spoilers, “Across the Spider-Verse” explores and dissects the lore and mythos of the popular Marvel character like no other live action adaptation has done to date. It applies these elements of Spider-Man to every Spider in the film and how they may or may not correlate with Miles’ experience.
Usually, I’m not a man of fan-service, massive cameos or overt references to other projects. I was in the vast minority of people who didn’t like “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” another multiverisal Spider-Man film, back in 2021 for this exact reason. However, the cameos and easter eggs here didn’t bother me as much. They felt earned and actually were incorporated well into the film without taking anything away from story itself. It never felt too “fan-servicey” like other films that do the same stuff have and made sense for being there for the larger narrative.
A lot of people have said that this movie is better than the first, which I don’t necessarily agree with. While I do love this sequel and it is better from an artistic, animation standpoint, there are a lot of things that I feel the first film does better. For one, I think the music in the first movie is better than it is here. The soundtrack and score of the first film from songs like “Sunflower” and “Whats Up Danger” really helped give a unique identity to “Into” and I don’t feel like the music in “Across” is really able to materialize to give it that type of individual identity. I do love the theme music that they give Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara, Prowler’s theme music in the first film being a similar highlight, but it’s not used as much as I would’ve liked it to have been.
I also feel like the film does have some pacing issues. This is the first part to a two part conclusion to this Spider-Verse trilogy and it does feel like the writers wrote a script for it to be originally one part, but decided to split the original script into two, making two two and a half hour films instead of one five hour film. The first draft of a film ending up being a five hour movie is not uncommon, especially for a blockbuster, but those scripts usually get cut down along the process to help with pacing. Here, there are some scenes that drag on, especially in the beginning. I’m not saying that’s exactly what happened, I have no way of knowing for certain, but that’s what it feels like watching the film and seeing how it was paced.
But really, that’s just a lot of nitpicking on my part for what is an otherwise great movie. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” further establishes these films as the top-tier Spidey franchise and changes the game for animation once again. It’s fun, funny, emotional and an absolute marvel visually to see on the big screen. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is currently in theaters.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.