‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter” is directed by André Øvredal (director of “The Autopsy of Jane Doe” and “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark”) and written by Bragi Schut (writer of “Escape Room”) and Zak Olkewicz (writer of “Bullet Train” and “Fear Street 1978”) based on “The Captain’s Log,” a chapter from the 1897 novel Dracula by Bram Stoker. The film follows the crew of the merchant ship Demeter as they attempts to survive the ocean voyage from Carpathia to London and are stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship.

Bram Stoker’s famous 19th century novel “Dracula” is one of the top 10 most adapted books for films ever made. When it comes to horror, there are very few stories and characters that have been adapted more than the blood sucking Count Dracula. Since the creation of film itself, there have been over 62 adaptations and retellings of the famous vampire. Just this year alone, Universal itself has released two different films adapting the famous character and novel, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” is the latest to do so.

