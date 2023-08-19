‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter” is directed by André Øvredal (director of “The Autopsy of Jane Doe” and “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark”) and written by Bragi Schut (writer of “Escape Room”) and Zak Olkewicz (writer of “Bullet Train” and “Fear Street 1978”) based on “The Captain’s Log,” a chapter from the 1897 novel Dracula by Bram Stoker. The film follows the crew of the merchant ship Demeter as they attempts to survive the ocean voyage from Carpathia to London and are stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship.
Bram Stoker’s famous 19th century novel “Dracula” is one of the top 10 most adapted books for films ever made. When it comes to horror, there are very few stories and characters that have been adapted more than the blood sucking Count Dracula. Since the creation of film itself, there have been over 62 adaptations and retellings of the famous vampire. Just this year alone, Universal itself has released two different films adapting the famous character and novel, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” is the latest to do so.
With how many times this story has been adapted to the big screen, filmmakers have to take different approaches when attempting to retell this story. “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” takes a very unique approach to adapting Stoker’s novel: only adapting one section from one chapter of the book. “The Captain’s Log,” the section in which the book is adapting from Chapter 7 of the novel, is only about a page or two long but these filmmakers have taken that and expanded it to a feature length horror film.
It’s definitely a unique approach and creates something that feels fresh and original, despite being from a story that we’ve seen a million times before. The movie sells itself as “Dracula on a ship” and if that’s what you’ve come to see, Dracula killing a bunch of innocent shipmates in the dark stormy waters of the Mediterranean, then that’s exactly what the movie delivers. While there are moments where I do wish the film would’ve leaned in more to its R-rating to produce even more bloody kills from the Count, there are still plenty here to keep horror films satisfied.
The film does take a lot of risks in its story and the risks it takes makes me have a lot of respect for the film. There is one moment, one kill, that happens toward the end of the second act that was extremely shocking for me that I never thought this movie would actually pull off. Without getting into spoilers, this particular kill is something that I think a lot of horror movies are sometimes too afraid to do and won’t cross the line of doing, but this film does it and I have to respect that.
The cast also came to play. Corey Hawkins (“In The Heights” and “The Tragedy of MacBeth (2021)”) is a great lead and is able to carry the film quite well with a surprisingly great British accent for an American actor. David Dastmalchian is also a standout who is also having a great year after appearing in “Oppenheimer” this summer as well. Woody Norman (“C’Mon, C’Mon”) plays the on child in the film and is also fantastic as is the only female on the ship played by Aisling Franciosi.
One major thing that is really holding this movie back is how dark it is visually. Yes, the film does primarily take place at nighttime, but plenty of movies can take place at night while still making it easy to see what’s going on on screen. The lighting is so bad in some places that I really had to squint to see what was going happening. It really made it feel like the filmmakers just didn’t want to spend too much money on rendering visual effects of Dracula so they purposefully made it darker. Although when we do get to see Dracula, his design is very cool.
I also feel the movie doesn’t need to be two hours. A short and sweet 90 minute runtime is perfect for a horror movie like that. With the two hours, the already stretched out story feels way longer than it needs to be and makes the film feel very choppy in its pacing. It starts to become repetitive in parts as it shows a killing happening at night and then the crew waking up in the morning, repeating that all over again multiple times.
Overall, I do think this is an enjoyable vampire flick and gives you pretty much exactly what you’d want and expect from a movie of its kind. Is it something worth seeing in theaters? Probably not, but putting it on during a rainy day or at night during October would be the perfect time to watch this. However, for those that do want to see Dracula tear apart a bunch of ship crew mates along the Mediterranean, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” is currently in theaters.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.