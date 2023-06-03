‘The Little Mermaid” is directed by Rob Marshall (director of “Chicago” and “Into the Woods”) and written by David Magee (writer of “Mary Poppins Returns” and “A Man Called Otto”) and is yet another live action remake of the Disney fairytale classic of the same name. Halle Bailey plays Ariel who longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric (played by Jonah Hauer-King). With mermaids forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula (played by Academy Award nominee Melissa McCarthy), which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life, and her father’s crown, in jeopardy.

I have been very skeptical and admittedly pessimistic about this movie ever since the first trailer dropped in September of last year. The trailers really did not do a great job selling the visuals and instead made the film look dark and dull, a huge contrast to the 1989 colorful, animated classic. Most Disney live action remakes in general have historically had this problem, coming off as cheap cash grabs by the big Mouse that end up being uninspired, dull and pale in comparison to their animated counterparts. That is what I feared would happen to this movie once again.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.