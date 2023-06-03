‘The Little Mermaid” is directed by Rob Marshall (director of “Chicago” and “Into the Woods”) and written by David Magee (writer of “Mary Poppins Returns” and “A Man Called Otto”) and is yet another live action remake of the Disney fairytale classic of the same name. Halle Bailey plays Ariel who longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric (played by Jonah Hauer-King). With mermaids forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula (played by Academy Award nominee Melissa McCarthy), which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life, and her father’s crown, in jeopardy.
I have been very skeptical and admittedly pessimistic about this movie ever since the first trailer dropped in September of last year. The trailers really did not do a great job selling the visuals and instead made the film look dark and dull, a huge contrast to the 1989 colorful, animated classic. Most Disney live action remakes in general have historically had this problem, coming off as cheap cash grabs by the big Mouse that end up being uninspired, dull and pale in comparison to their animated counterparts. That is what I feared would happen to this movie once again.
Thankfully, this movie doesn’t really have that problem (for the most part). Rob Marshall’s take on “The Little Mermaid” is one of the first Disney live action remakes that has actually been able to capture the classic “Disney magic” that made the original tale such a classic and a staple for Disney’s brand for decades. Marshall is able to take his movie musical background from his work with films like “Chicago” (my personal favorite movie musical of all time) and “Into the Woods” and combine it with his visual effects heavy, swashbuckling sea adventures from his work directing “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.” This combination from Marshall’s filmography has made him the perfect person to direct this remake and actually deliver something that made me tear up in the theater and have a smile on my face for nearly the entire movie. He made me feel like a kid again.
Halle Bailey is our Ariel and man is she a perfect Ariel. This is Bailey’s first major acting role since she’s primarily known for her music career with her sister Chloe Bailey. Her musical background comes through with her absolutely angelic voice that more than lives up to Jodi Benson’s in the original classic. Her acting is also amazing, especially for her first major role. Obviously there’s a large chunk of the movie where she doesn’t speak and has to really captivate the audience with her eyes and facial expressions and that’s exactly what she does. Even before that, her natural sweetness is a perfect fit for Ariel and she embodies the mermaid princess so well.
As for Prince Eric, he’s not exactly one of the most popular Disney Princes. Not the worst by any means, but he’s always been kind of a middle-of-the-road prince for me. This live action version of Eric on the other hand? He might actually be one of my favorite Disney Princes now. This movie gave me a whole new appreciation for the character. Screenwriter David Magee gives Eric so much more depth and he gets a whole lot more to do, even getting his own song which I’ll get more into later. Jonah Hauer-King also does so much to elevate the character in his performance. Harry Styles was one of the actors up for the role, but after seeing Hauer-King in this, I can’t imagine anyone else in the role. He’s perfect casting.
Ariel and Eric both get so much more depth and character development in this remake compared to the original and their relationship is much more fleshed out than before. This film is about an hour longer than the animated version was, going from about 80 minutes to almost two hours and 20 minutes in runtime. This allows for more conversations and beautiful moments between the two to make their relationship make more sense and allows the film to draw further comparisons between the two with their similar hopes, dreams and aspirations in life.
Melissa McCarthy as the Sea Witch herself Ursula is divine and is as perfectly cast as everyone else. McCarthy is an off-and-on actress that has definitely had some great roles, but others not so much. Here she is absolutely fantastic and does such a good job recapturing the menacing nature of the animated version of the character. Another Oscar nominee who is perfect in this is Javier Bardem as King Triton. His presence in the role is exactly what is needed for the king of the sea.
The film also features a terrific voice cast. Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”) voices Sebastian and is the funniest person in the cast, making me and my audience laugh multiple times throughout the film. He recaptures what made the character so popular to begin with while also making it his own. Samuel E. Wright, the original voice actor who sadly passed away back in 2021, would be proud. Awkwafina voices Scuttle, whose species of bird has been changed from the original in order for the bird to go underwater, is also a surprisingly good casting choice for the character and she does a great job. Jacob Tremblay (“Luca” and “Room”) voices the lovable Flounder and while he actually doesn’t get much to do for some reason, he’s very adorable in the role when he does actually get to speak.
One of the things that I think a Disney live action remake needs to do in order to be a success in my book is to change some things from the original version to justify remaking it. Thankfully, while a lot of the plot is still very much intact for better or for worse, there are still quite a few changes made here. One of the better changes is that there are three new songs added to the classic soundtrack. All written by Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda, most of them are pretty great additions. Eric’s solo “Uncharted Waters,” (which I’m actually listening to on repeat as I write this review) is fantastic and a new solo for Ariel is great as well while a rap between Sebastian and Scuttle, while funny, feels a bit misplaced for the overall tone of the film. Nevertheless, I always felt the original was one or two songs too short and I’m glad we got more with this version. However, for the three fans of “Les Poissons” out there, that song has been cut from the film.
Like I said before, one of my biggest concerns for this movie were the visuals and visual effects that the trailers didn’t make look very appealing. Most of the visuals thankfully actually do look great on the big screen compared to the trailer. The film is pretty full of color especially during the underwater sequences, however sometimes the colors can be a bit too muted for my taste. The production design and costume designs are amazing touches as well that add so much to the world Marshall transports us to. There are still some visuals that aren’t as great and some of the character designs of the computer generated sea creatures don’t allow a lot of visual expression for the characters that the animated version allowed for. There are also a few scenes that were a bit too dark for my liking, but overall, visually, it’s still much better than I initially thought it was going to be.
I went into “The Little Mermaid” with some pretty low expectations, but I left it with it being my favorite Disney live action remake yet. The perfect cast, a more empowering story and a soundtrack that only improves upon the already perfect classic make this a movie actually worth seeing this summer. I’m still against the whole concept of live action remakes of animated classics, but if they can be more like this movie, I can forgive it here and there. Just don’t make it too much of a habit, Disney. “The Little Mermaid” is currently in theaters.
