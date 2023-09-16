‘The Nun II” is the ninth film in the Conjuring Universe and a sequel to the 2018 film this time directed by Michael Chaves (director of “The Curse of La Llorona” and “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”) and written by Akela Cooper (writer of “M3GAN” and Malignant”), Ian B. Goldberg and Richard Naing (writers of “The Autopsy of Jane Doe”). The film takes place four years after the events the first film at the Abbey of St. Carta as Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) returns once again and comes face-of-face with the demonic force Valak, aka the Nun.
As a horror fan, I love the Conjuring Universe, however the first Nun movie is definitely my least favorite of this franchise. It had so much potential to be this very unique and creepy addition to this already successful universe, but it just was a complete disappointment to me when I first saw it back in 2018. My excitement for the sequel was only met with more hesitation after the announcement that Michael Chaves, the director of the worst of the three main Conjuring films and another disappointing Conjuring Universe entry with La Llorona, was attached to direct.
Thankfully “The Nun II” ended up being a major improvement from the first movie and I think that might be in part to one of the film’s screenwriters: Akela Cooper. Cooper has really made a name for herself in this horror genre over the past couple of years between “Malignant” and the recently released “M3GAN.” Cooper has this real talent for crafting some really bonkers final acts in horror movies that really keeps audiences at the edge of their seats. There are some very fund sequences and clever moments throughout the final act that really help elevate this movie compared to the first.
However, sometimes it can feel like Cooper puts all of her talent and abilities into writing these third acts and doesn’t save enough for the first two. The first two acts are very slow compared to the final and pale in comparison. They do have their moments and do a great job of establishing all of the characters to really make the audience care for them when the time comes to put them in actual danger with Valak, but there’s just not enough there to really keep me interested until the final act begins and the fun really gets started.
The film is really not structured that great as the first two acts keep the two main characters, Sister Irene and Valak, apart the entire time. The first two acts have two storylines, one following Irene and Sister Debra (played by Storm Reid, “Missing” and “The Last of Us”) as they travel across Europe in search for Valak and another at a French boarding school as Valak terrorizes a group of students. Keeping the two central characters apart for so long really drags the film and stretches the plot too thin. Most of the scares during this time are also a bunch of fake out jump scares that don’t have much of an impact as we wait for Irene and Valak to finally come together again.
The one thing I really enjoyed about the first Nun movie was the Catholic/gothic feel of it. Unfortunately, this movie doesn’t have much of that anymore, but it does have some very cool visuals. Director Michael Chaves really makes the most of how visually interesting The Nun and her world of terrors can be. One of the best sequences in the film, especially during the first two acts, involves a magazine stand that does a great job building tension. There are also a lot of other great shots involving the Nun and a couple great shots involving fire that work really well.
Taissa Farmiga is really good once again. Just like her sister Vera Farmiga, a staple of the Conjuring Universe, she does a great job grounding the film during some moments that could come across as a bit silly. Storm Reid is also a great addition to these films as a Nun who is struggling with her faith, although her character can feel a bit pushed to the side at times. Jonas Bloquet is also great, returning as his character Frenchie from the first film. His dynamic with a teacher and her daughter at the French boarding school is great and does a lot to amplify some of the more emotional elements of the story.
While “The Nun II” is far from perfect, it’s still a huge step up from the first movie and features a really strong and thrilling final act. Horror fans or fans of The Conjuring Universe should definitely check this out in theaters where it is currently playing.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
