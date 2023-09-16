‘The Nun II” is the ninth film in the Conjuring Universe and a sequel to the 2018 film this time directed by Michael Chaves (director of “The Curse of La Llorona” and “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”) and written by Akela Cooper (writer of “M3GAN” and Malignant”), Ian B. Goldberg and Richard Naing (writers of “The Autopsy of Jane Doe”). The film takes place four years after the events the first film at the Abbey of St. Carta as Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) returns once again and comes face-of-face with the demonic force Valak, aka the Nun.

As a horror fan, I love the Conjuring Universe, however the first Nun movie is definitely my least favorite of this franchise. It had so much potential to be this very unique and creepy addition to this already successful universe, but it just was a complete disappointment to me when I first saw it back in 2018. My excitement for the sequel was only met with more hesitation after the announcement that Michael Chaves, the director of the worst of the three main Conjuring films and another disappointing Conjuring Universe entry with La Llorona, was attached to direct.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.