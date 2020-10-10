Local artist Townsend has been hard at work with Capitol View Studio and FretMonkey Records, in order to release her newest hits. Townsend recently dropped her single “Sunrise”, which can be found on all streaming services. Whether you like pop or folk, you’re bound to love the sultry sound of singer-songwriter, Townsend. You won’t be able to help tapping your foot to the upbeat sounds of her latest release “Can’t Travel”. Available on all streaming service Tuesday, Nov. 10. To keep up with her journey, follow her Instagram and Facebook @TownsendTMusic.
Townsend has been in the music scene for many years; opening for chart topping artists, being named Little Rock's band of the month, receiving the “Spotlight" award, and taking home multiple Battle of the Band victories. However, in 2016, she endured heartache and tragedy when her drummer (and buddy) passed away. Townsend took a break from the scene but over time realized words, particularly lyrics, are healing. The transformative nature of grief and music inspired her to find her way back 'home'. Pouring out her heart and emotions on paper, Townsend got back in the studio, determined to serve her drummer well and complete the CD they always planned on making. Two years later, touching on heartache and renewal, her album “Show Me Home” was born. Her album has been described as "unimaginably relatable and honest." Whether you like hardrock or some country-twang, there's a song for everyone on the "Show Me Home" project. Fast forward to the present, Townsend is still taking the music scene by storm! In 2019, Townsend played at the Pensacola Beach Singer/Songwriters Festival and got to share the spotlight with Grammy award winning songwriters. More recently, Townsend partnered with Fretmonkey Records, will be playing a virtual concert for the Categena (Colombia) International Guitar Festival, and is planning an upcoming tour in China. Along the way, she has gained several music industry endorsements. To give back and inspire others, she created a video raising awareness for mental health titled, “You’re Not Alone” which has garnered national attention and gained the partnership of NAMI. In her newfound journey, she is staying present, playing live, writing and recording new music whenever she can, and has no plans on slowing down anytime soon.
Pre-save her new single at https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/townsend3/cant-travel.
