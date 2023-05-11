CABOT — The Conway Wampus Cats begin defense of their state baseball title today when they face either Jonesboro or Bentonville at 5:30 p.m. at the Brian Wade Conrade Memorial Field.
Conway enters the state tournament with a 20-7 record. The Wampus Cats finished 6A-Central play with an 11-3 record, two games behind champion Cabot.
“Our guys have been practicing well, still,” Conway coach Leighton Hardin said. “You never know in baseball what is going to happen. We’re going to play a good team, whoever it is. Everybody is good at this point. We’ve just got to continue to do what we do as a team, and see if that’s going to be good enough.”
The Wampus Cats have used a three-headed monster most of the season on the mound, especially in conference games with Prestyn Ribbing, Hugh Hill and Preston Prock, whom have all thrown over 31 innings this season. Shaun Cover is fourth in the rotation with 18 1/3 innings pitched. Those four have struck out 155 batters in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
“Hopefully, we trust everybody and just don’t say ‘hey, this is our No. 1 and everybody worries is the No. 1 is struggling,” Hardin said of his reasoning for pitching that way. “We’ve got faith in three or four guys. It doesn’t matter which one goes out there. We trust that that guy will get it done.”
Hardin said he probably won’t be able to do that this week in the state tournament. If Conway wins, it will play Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
“We won’t be able to do what we normally do in the regular season in the state tournament with it being back-to-back days,” he said. “We’ve got a starter and a closer. The next day, we won’t be able to bring back the starter from the day before. That’s just the way that the tournament plays out.”
Cover is leading the team in hitting with a .461 average. He is 35 for 76. He had struck out 14 times in 89 plate appearances. He also leads the team with 14 doubles.
Prock leads the team in home runs with five. Hill leads the Wampus Cats with 35 RBIs. Hill and Kyler Spencer lead the team with three triples each.
Cabot’s field has an artificial surface. The tournament started Thursday with rainy conditions.
“With it being wet, people think you can play on turf, but it can be pretty slick,” Hardin said. “It’s something you’ve got to get used to. When we played Cabot over there the first time, it was a little slick. We had a couple of base runners fall down. Hopefully, we got a learning experience from that and be able to take that experience into the tournament.”
