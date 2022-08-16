Music writer, producer and multimedia artist Dazz “King Honey” Murry will play a debut show at White Water Tavern in Little Rock on Saturday.
Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. The event is 70s-themed with retro attire encouraged.
King Honey graduated from UCA in 2012 with a degree in public relations and has been using her people skills ever since.
This will be her first appearance at White Water as King Honey and the first performance of her new self-produced multi-genre EP, according to whitewatertavern.com. King Honey worked with Yellow Velvet Studios to create the album.
Her new song “Liberate” will be performed by King Honey along with a handcrafted band of her admired musicians at the event. Several local musicians will perform alongside King Honey in the project.
The new album “has become heavily rooted in representation. I think still, like a lot of black artists, black women, queer black women are not represented or amplified in music,” King Honey said.
King Honey said that she takes music writing and producing “as a purpose or mission that if I’m given the opportunity to perform this music or share it and have people who are receptive to it” she wants to be able to “show other black artists who are pursuing a similar field that there is room or spaces that will welcome us into it.”
Through King Honey’s new song “Liberate,” the sense of “freeness” was one of the main goals to achieve in the writing process.
King Honey said that a recurring theme throughout the project was allowing herself space.
“Through the music that was kind of liberating system for me and I hope that other people feel that whatever it is, even if it’s not music, or art that you feel inspired or like you have the gall of boldness to go after whatever it is.”
King Honey’s “influence for this project and even just music in general, is heavy like late 60s 70s. I just liked the experimentation that started to happen with music around that time and even like the crowds and you have like Woodstock, and your funk, disco all of that stuff.”
Through time spent in isolation during the pandemic, King Honey fell in love with the process of giving herself the needed space to let her artistic creations blossom into what they are now. As shows and concerts were canceled due to the pandemic, the artist began working on solo music more.
“I really want to be more intentional about like storytelling. I feel like if people come, you know, dressed to the decade and feel of the music, it just makes it more of an experience,” King Honey said.
After King Honey’s debut show at White Water, the event will continue with a party at the same location.
Tickets for King Honey’s debut show can be purchased at whitewatertavern.com for $12 early special, $15 day of and $20 for limited reserved seating.
