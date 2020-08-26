Arvest Bank has hired Ryan Balentine as a mortgage lender in Little Rock. Balentine has nine years of experience in the banking industry, six as a mortgage consultant.
“Our mortgage division continues to manage numerous loans for new home sales and refinancing, so we gladly welcome Ryan and his experience to the Arvest team,” said Jim Cargill, president and CEO of Arvest Bank in Central, Northeast and Southwest Arkansas. “Mortgage lenders provide valuable insight into the home-buying process and we are certain that Ryan will be a great asset for our customers.”
Balentine earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas – Little Rock.
Balentine is a native of Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.