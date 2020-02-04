Arvest Bank announced Tuesday the public release of its CEO Diversity & Inclusion Commitment Statement. The statement reflects intentional efforts Arvest is making evident to foster a more inclusive environment to both its associates and its customers.
The statement by Arvest president and CEO Kevin Sabin reads:
“At Arvest Bank, our mission is helping people find financial solutions for life; that means all people. We strive every day to create the best experience for our associates and our customers. This begins with our commitment to diversity and inclusion within our workforce, workplace and communities we serve. Arvest Bank recognizes that diversity and inclusion are essential not only for social responsibility, but also to maintain a competitive advantage. Our intentional efforts mirror, anticipate and adapt to the demographic changes of the new workforce, as well as the communities that we serve and where we live. We view diversity as the collection and variety of perspectives, similarities and differences we carry with us at all times. We value the uniqueness of everyone, and recognize that people have unique backgrounds, characteristics, experiences, beliefs, capabilities, cultures, and styles. Our goal is to foster an environment of diverse thoughts and ideas where everyone feels included and respected.
"As CEO, I am committed to:
· Recognizing and embracing the similarities and differences of everyone.
· Respecting individuality, diversity of thought, and the varied backgrounds, characteristics, experiences, ideas, opinions, beliefs, motivations and choices of everyone.
· Attracting, hiring, retaining and offering career opportunities and total rewards to a diverse group of talented people to help us achieve our vision.
· Fostering a culture of inclusion by cultivating an environment where everyone is valued, respected and heard.
· Demonstrating our commitment to diversity and inclusion in everything we do.”
The statement is a continuation of Arvest’s efforts to become more deliberate in its diversity and inclusion efforts. Those efforts include the hiring of Arvest’s first Diversity and Inclusion Officer, LaTricia Hill-Chandler, in March. Prior to joining Arvest, Hill-Chandler served as a senior manager II for diversity and inclusion development in the Global Culture, Diversity and Inclusion Office at Walmart Stores Inc. in Bentonville. She has served in similar positions for Cummins, Inc., Veolia North America, Indianapolis Public Schools and the Central Indiana Educational Service Center, and Indiana University.
Among other initiatives at Arvest, Hill-Chandler has facilitated engagement and information-gathering sessions with all the bank’s leadership teams and business units across its four-state footprint, and overseen updates to the bank’s required diversity and inclusion training.
“The statement released today is a public proclamation of our belief in the importance of diversity and inclusion, something we have been working on internally for a while now,” said Sabin, who began his banking career in 1985 and has served as CEO at Arvest since 2012. “It also reinforces the fact that we are here to help all of those who share the places where we live, work and play to find financial solutions for life.”
