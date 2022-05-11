Ashley Claiborne Crawford, 23, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away on May 8, 2022.
Walk through visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at Salem M.B.C., 4949 Prince St., Conway, Arkansas.
Celebration of life service will be held Friday, May 13, 2022, 12:30 p.m. at Salem M.B.C., 4949 Prince St., Conway, Arkansas.
Committal service and final resting place will be at Salem M.B.C. Cemetery, Conway, Arkansas
Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.
