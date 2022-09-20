Arkansas State University-Beebe Searcy campus has partnered with Sunrise Motorsports to host the 2nd Annual Poker Run on Saturday, Oct. 1, beginning at 10 a.m.
Each participant will follow a course with checkpoints at each campus, drawing a playing card for a chance to have the best poker hand at the end of the ride. All motorcycles, jeeps, or anything drivable are welcome to participate in the poker run.
In addition to the poker run, there will be door prizes and food.
Registration will be held from 9-10 a.m. and will be $20 per driver (hand) and $10 per passenger. The event will start and end at Sunrise Motorsports, located at 800 Truman Baker Drive in Searcy. All proceeds will benefit the ASU-Beebe Searcy campus and SkillsUSA.
“This is an excellent opportunity to participate in a fun event while supporting the area students who attend the SkillsUSA competitions each year,” Ron Snyder, Power Sports instructor, said.
To register, open the link in your browser https://asub.ticketleap.com/pokerrun.
For more information, contact the ASU-Beebe Office of Institutional Advancement at 501-882-8855.
