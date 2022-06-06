Of the eight ASU-Beebe students in Dr. Michael May’s and Joseph Scott’s spring organic chemistry II class, seven were accepted to Arkansas colleges of pharmacy.
“Students can complete all their prerequisite coursework for pharmacy school at ASU-Beebe. You can’t do that for medical school or even to become a physician assistant. You would have to go to different locations to complete all the required coursework before applying to a professional program,” Scott, director of allied health, said.
Among the ASU-Beebe organic chemistry students are Aimsley Moran and Roman Maciel, both accepted to the College of Pharmacy at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, and Hannah Story, accepted to the College of Pharmacy at Harding University.
Story said she felt confident that she was prepared for the next step in her educational journey. “The faculty made sure I understood everything before moving on. There were days in my calculus class that we just went over the homework because the class needed the extra help. Several of my faculty wrote recommendation letters for me, so it felt more special when I got accepted [to Harding]. My faculty were excited for me.”
Moran and Maciel both noted that the small class sizes at ASU-Beebe were a benefit to their education. “I was very scared to go to college, but once I got here, I was more comfortable. The smaller class size was not as intimidating as you think it’s going to be,” Maciel said. Moran added, “I feel like you can be heard here, and you are more comfortable asking questions if you don’t understand the material.”
Story said she initially wanted to attend a large university after high school but was glad she chose ASU-Beebe. “ASU-Beebe is a reputable college and here you feel like a person and not a number. It feels more like family.”
Moran currently works in retail as a pharmacy technician at Walmart. She said she is considering staying in a retail pharmacy setting or may consider hospital pharmacy for a future career goal. Maciel intends to pursue hospital pharmacy, and Story said she is considering either hospital pharmacy or research pharmacy.
Moran said she enjoyed the closeness of the campus community and the ample opportunities available to students. “ASU-Beebe did a great job giving us the resources to be successful. You get what you put into it. College is so different than high school, but in a good way. You don’t come out of it the same way you are when you go in. It’s to your benefit to take advantage of all that’s available to you. It will be worth it.”
For more information about ASU-Beebe programs, call 501-882-3600, or visit the website at www.asub.edu.
