Avanelle Hartwick Johnson, age 100, of Damascus, died June 11, 2022. Avanelle was the last child of John H. and Katie L. Woodhouse Hartwick, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her husband of nearly 70 years, H.R. Johnson. Her six brothers, Carl, Harley, Clyde (Tooter), Odis, Bill and Jack preceded her in death. Her two sisters, Dewel Polk and Vauda Glanville also preceded her in death.
Surviving Avanelle are a son, Jack of Conway; and a daughter, Jo, and husband, Steve, of Little Rock. Also surviving is one grandson, Jeff, and his wife, Laura, of Little Rock. Avanelle also had two great-grandchildren, Alexandra Catherine and Jedidiah Carl, also of Little Rock.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 18 at the Greenbrier First United Methodist Church from 12-2 p.m. The funeral service, officiated by Rev. Kevin Lyon and Rev. Hammett Evans, will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will be immediately following the funeral service at the Lloyd Cemetery in Damascus.
Pallbearers are Mitch Burgess, Randy Garrett, Sammy Hartwick, Tommy Hartwick, David Johnson and Russell Mahan. The members of the Bill Hartwick Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Greenbrier First United Methodist Church.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.