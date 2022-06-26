Domestic incorporations
Sarabella's LLC, 115 Nodding Pines Ln, Fairfield Bay 72088 was incorporated on 6/15/22 by Shawn Anthony Barnett
Villain Transport LLC, 217 Ford Ln, Bee Branch 72013 was incorporated on 6/16/22 by Stephanie Cooper
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 95F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph..
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 26, 2022 @ 1:50 pm
