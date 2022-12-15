Bank OZK/John Stanton Classic
Buzz Bolding Arena, Conway High School
Today
NLR vs. West Memphis, 4 p.m.
Bryant vs. Fayetteville, 5:30 p.m.
Conway vs. Springdale Har-Ber, 7 p.m.
Jonesboro vs. Mills, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Hot Springs vs. Cabot, 11 a.m.
West Memphis vs. White Hall, 12:30 p.m.
Fayetteville vs. Conway, 2 p.m.
Mills vs. Maumelle, 3:30 p.m.
LR Parkview vs. NLR, 5 p.m.
Newport vs. LR Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
