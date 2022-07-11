Van Buren
Henry King Marsh, Jr973 Pennington Road, Bee Branch; Chapter 13; unlisted debt filed June 29; unlisted assets.
Brenda Rennia Alexander 9080 Hwy 16 west, Clinton; Chapter 7; unlisted debt filed July 1; unlisted assets.
Domestic incorporations
Diversify Traffic, LLC, 548 Dave Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay 72088 was incorporated on 6/27/22 by Seth Jordan Connell
Lrc Wholesale LLC, 1047 Plant Church Rd, Clinton 72031 was incorporated on 6/29/22 by Richard William Clink.
