Van Buren
David James Waters and Helen Louise Waters 169 County Line Road, Clinton; Chapter 13; unlisted debt filed June 23; unlisted assets.
Patrick E Duvall and Cynthia L Duvall 158 Edna Rd, Clinton; Chapter 7; unlisted debt filed June 23; unlisted assets.
Domestic incorporations
Turner Heat, Air & Maintenance LLC, 12001 Highway 110, Shirley 72153 was incorporated on 6/22/22 by Kyle Turner.
Oakvale Consulting LLC, 176 Tarkington Ln, Shirley 72153 was incorporated on 6/23/22 by Kasey Lee Kimmons.
