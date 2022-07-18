Van Buren
Ramona McCarroll 134 Cliffton Dr. Dennard; Chapter 13; unlisted debt filed July 12; unlisted assets.
Domestic incorporations
Aux Arc LLC, 140 Dunn Hollow Dr. Fairfield Bay 72088 was incorporated on 7/6/22 by Cynthia Michelle Hughes.
Ds Deals, LLC, 355 Maxine Rd, Clinton 72031 was incorporated on 7/6/22 by Dawn Marie Smith.
