Giving Matters, Kindness Matters, now more than ever!
“Hard times don't create heroes. It is during the hard times when the 'hero' within us is revealed," Bob Riley.
Leaders in our community, medical personnel, health and safety professionals, retail employees and truck drivers have been called upon to give more than the normal during this crisis and yes it is a crisis and it is touching each and everyone of us. Knowing this we each have a vital role that we need to play in our community and that is to give and to be kind. Yes, do all you can to protect yourself and your loved ones but think of others as well. We are all in this together. One of the best posts I have seen on social media is the posts that offer to help others and the ones that are thankful for all the people who are working so hard to protect and provide for us. A very dear friend, Geri Cabana, wrote, “What can I do for you? Anyone who is not wanting to get out, unable to or has any health issues and should not get out please message me. I can bring you whatever you need, run to the store for you, pick up a pizza for you...Just let me know...”
In response a comment was made that humanity is still alive! We can all take this example and replicate it ourselves. Stay home, buy only what you and your family need, practice good hygiene and offer to help those that can't get out, are sick or scared. You can drop what they need on their doorstep. Your kindness challenge for the week is to reach out to your family, your friends, your neighbors. Check up on them, make sure they are okay. Spread love and kindness, not germs. Be a Hero.
Our community has survived more than our share of natural disasters, we've got this! We are made of stronger stuff and I for one refuse to panic. “One of the best lessons you can learn in life is to master how to remain calm.” Unknown.
Our businesses are also working hard to meet our needs. Be sure to show them your appreciation, be patient with them, thank them for making things easier for us and please, please keep supporting them. Pharmacies are offering curb side service as well as restaurants. Retail stores still need you to shop. Call them, place an order from them, I'm sure they'd offer curbside service as well. Small retail stores will be hit hard if they don't get any business during this time. Buying online may be more convenient but if you can buy local please try to do that first. We need to work together so that we have the least amount of negative impact on our community.
“Be strong now because things will get better. It might be stormy now, but it can't rain forever,” Unknown.
