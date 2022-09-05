The Melbourne Bearkatz used timely passes and a bend-but-don’t-break defense to remain unbeaten at 2-0. Battling a 4A opponent on the road in Lonoke, the Bearkatz survived a last-minute ulcer-forming defensive stand in the waning seconds of the game for the 34-33 win.
Melbourne’s offense surged 40 seconds into the second quarter for the first scoring drive of the game when Senior Quarterback Trey Wren connected with Sophomore Grant Wren on a slant pass for the touchdown. Sophomore Fernando Ventura split the uprights for the extra point for the 7-0 Bearkatz lead. The lead was short-lived as the Jackrabbits immediately answered with a 76-yard kickoff return and an extra point to tie the game.
Two minutes later, Wren connected with Junior Robert Langston for a 56-yard touchdown reception and Ventura added the extra point for a 14-7 Melbourne lead. Lonoke’s next drive ended on a huge fourth down stand in the red zone by the Bearkatz defense. The Katz defense flushed QB Branden Allen out of the pocket who lobbed a desperation pass that was caught to set up the Jackrabbits in the red zone however, the katz defense bowed their backs and heart and held.
Melbourne’s subsequent drive ended in a forced punt which the Jackrabbits returned to the 26 yard line and was capped by a 26 yard touchdown run by Allen to set the score 14-13 for the Bearkatz as the extra point kick sailed wide for the Jackrabbits. The Bearkatz stood tall on another fourth down conversion attempt by the Jackrabbits to take a 14-13 lead into the locker room.
Melbourne had the ball first in the second half but came up empty. Carter Bray pinned the Jackrabbits deep with his 39-yard punt, however, the Jackrabbits took their first lead 14-21 with 9:16 remaining in the third quarter on this drive. . Melbourne would answer in under two minutes via a 2-yard Wren to Bray pass and extra point by Ventura to tie the game 21-21.
Melbourne’s defense would stop the Jackrabbits on their next possession while tacking on a rushing touchdown by Wren and another extra point for a 28-21 Katz lead late in the third quarter. With 24 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Allen completed a pass to Denham Gooden for 56 yards for the touchdown. Lonoke failed to convert the 2 point conversion to set the score 28-27.
Melbourne would drive to the 23-yard line on their next possession but failed on the fourth and short attempt for Lonoke to take over on downs. Lonoke seized the opportunity to score another touchdown but they were unable to convert the 2-point conversion to leave the score 28-33. Senior Nathan Woodall returned the Jackrabbits kick to the 39-yard line for good field position for Melbourne to begin their next offensive drive of the contest trailing by 5 and just under 6 minutes remaining in the game. Lonoke dialed up the pressure on quarterback Wren and flushed him from the pocket multiple times. On 2nd and 12, Wren handled a low snap and lots of pressure and connected across the field to a wide-open Woodall inside the 20-yard line. What could have been a disastrous third and long situation became a fresh set of downs for the Bearkatz and a resultant 16-yard touchdown strike from Wren to Bray for the 34-33 Katz lead. The Bearkatz went for the 2-point conversion to extend the lead by three; however, the conversion failed.
Melbourne with the 1-point lead left 3:51 on the clock for the Jackrabbits. Melbourne defense would halt the Jackrabbits who chose to punt with 2:03 remaining in game. Melbourne forced to punt the football to Lonoke on this possession with 47 seconds remaining in the contest. Lonoke would dial up a long pass complete to Burnett for the first down and deep into Katz territory and would have 21 seconds remaining. Hand-off to Jones who scrambled to the sidelines trying to be out of bounds to stop the clock but Robert Langston kept him inbounds to keep the clock running and Lonoke was unable to get back to the line of scrimmage and time expired and the Bearkatz survived with a 34-33 victory.
Trey Wren completed 23 of 31 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns. The Bearkatz got standout performances from several players. Carter Bray caught two touchdown passes while also intercepting a pass. Robert Langston had 101 yards receiving with a touchdown, and Grant Wren hauled in 10 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown. Melbourne will be at home on Friday against Cave City.
