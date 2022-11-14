The first round of the Class 3A playoff action between the Melbourne Bearkatz and Jessieville Lions football programs proved to be a one-sided affair as the Bearkatz steamrolled to a 55-14 victory, marking the highest margin of victory in playoff program history for the Bearkatz.
The Bearkatz jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead in the first quarter, scoring on their first two offensive drives. The first score was a 20-yard pass from Trey Wren to Carter Bray at the 6:03 mark. The second touchdown came on a 51-yard touchdown reception from Wren to Chayse Beene at the 2:56 mark. Twenty-two seconds later, Carter Bray ripped the ball from Jessieville’s Carson Freeland and took it to the house.
Bray punished the Lions, picking a third down pass attempt by Jessieville and that’s right took it to the house! Bray once again found the end zone, when Wren hit him with an 8-yard touchdown pass at the 8:13 mark in the second quarter. Melbourne would add two more touchdowns before the half. Robert Langston scampered into the end zone from 20 yards out, and you guessed it Bray crossed the goal line again. This time he returned a punt for 50 yards. Bray setup camp in the end zone and essentially returned there whenever he touched the ball in the first half.
Melbourne’s final touchdown of the contest came at the 9:19 mark of the third quarter. Tanner Williams hauled in a 26-yard touchdown pass from Wren to increase the score to 55-0. Jessieville managed to cross the goal line at the 4:28 mark in the third quarter and would not find the end zone again until the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter.
Truly, a team effort orchestrated by Coach Stu Smith and his coaching staff, as many of the reserves and freshmen took to the field five minutes into the half for the remainder of the game with their teammates supporting them. Melbourne averaged 10.6 yards per play on twenty plays to score 55 points, while the Lion’s averaged 4.5 yards on 53 plays scoring 14 points.
Trey Wren completed seven of eight passes for 151 yards and four touchdowns. Carter Bray finished with five total touchdowns - 2 receiving, 2 defensive, and one special teams. Chayse Beene had two receptions for 61 yards and one touchdown. Robert Langston had six carries for 52 yards and one touchdown. Fernando Ventura added seven extra point points. Chayse Beene and Sawyer Hoskinds sacked the Lion’s quarterback.
Melbourne will host Greenland on Friday in the second round. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
