Riley Swofford of Bee Branch from South Side High School (Bee Branch/Van Buren County) was elected as Justice of the Peace for Cotton County at Arkansas Boys State 2022, a summer leadership and civic engagement experience sponsored by the American Legion.
Swofford was elected by his peers during county elections on Monday, May 30, as part of the 81st annual session of Arkansas Boys State, where students build a mock government structure, including eight different mock counties each with their own county judge, vice county judge, county sheriff, and justices of the peace.
“Counties are the primary municipal structures at Arkansas Boys State – and they’re what students identify with at the program and will inevitably talk to fellow alumni about in years to come,” David Saterfield, director of instruction for Arkansas Boys State, said. “From here, Riley will lead citizens in his county as they navigate simulations and county problems, working as their representative to develop and advocate solutions for their constituents this week.”
Swofford is one of more than 400 students from throughout the state attending Arkansas Boys State at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Students are mock citizens in eight different counties, sixteen cities, and two political parties.
“Being elected to county office is such a remarkable honor for Riley because the counties are the cornerstone of the student identity at Arkansas Boys State,” Saterfield said.
City elections were also held on Monday at Arkansas Boys State. On Tuesday, students will run for the House of Representatives and Senate and begin campaigning for statewide office.
Arkansas Boys State is an immersive program in civics education designed for high school juniors. Since 1940, the week-long summer program has transformed the next generation of leaders throughout the state and beyond. These men have become state, national, and international leaders, including Pres. Bill Clinton, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, former White House Chiefs of Staff Mack McLarty and Jack Watson Jr., Sen. Tom Cotton, Sen. John Boozman and Arkansas Chief Justice John Dan Kemp. Learn more at arboysstate.org.
During their week at Arkansas Boys State, delegates are assigned a political party, city, and county. Throughout the week, delegates, from the ground up, administer this mock government as if it were real: they run for office, draft and pass legislation, solve municipal challenges, and engage constituents. By the week’s end, the delegates have experienced civic responsibility and engagement firsthand while making life-long memories and friends – all with our guiding principle that “Democracy Depends on Me.”
