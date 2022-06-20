From the time I was a young girl up until now, my father has always shared funny, adventurous, and sometimes sad stories of the Gaines family legacy.
Papa starts every story with "before you were a twinkle in my eye." His introduction warmed my heart as I settled on his lap to listen attentively.
My papa tells stories of how he and mama came to be at a mutual friend's birthday party. Colorful images of that summer night scene and how they danced the night away filled my head.
Later papa would walk mama home as he so eloquently puts it "and the rest is history." He always wraps it up with "before you were a twinkle in my eye."
Papa has always created such golden memories for my siblings and me. He had a way of turning life's adverse situations into grand adventures for us kids. And even today, captures tribulations throw them in the air and down rains triumph. The perfect memory maker, I call him.
Papa worked for North Little Rock waste management. I was still in diapers when mama would let us stand on the porch in anticipation of seeing papa ride in on the back of a garbage truck to discard the East Gate Project community undesirables. A few years later, he would work for the City of North Little Rock park and recreation. Where he eventually retired after 43 years of service. All the while never ceasing to nurture his entrepreneurial spirit.
On the streets of North Little Rock, Papa is best known for his artistic gift. You can find his art on business billboards, East Broadway buildings, and even the governor's mansion.
Nowadays, you can find him drawing and painting, working in the backyard, hanging out with his grandchildren, and smiling in the adornment of his great-grandchildren. I have the perfect model of a father. With all the deficiencies life can throw, a father deficiency is not one for me.
The father-daughter relationship has always been a special one. I celebrate my father Gregory Gaines (AKA Doc) and all fathers on June 19, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.