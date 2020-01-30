Betty Ethel Godfrey Emerson, 87, of Jerusalem, Arkansas was born on June 3, 1932 into the Lolan and Zola Godfrey family. She was a sweet baby girl and grew up to be a beautiful young woman. Betty married the love of her life, Willie “Bill” Emerson. They had three children; Richard, Billy and Elizabeth. Betty and Bill raised their children in Renton, Washington. They have six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Emerson, her daughter, Elizabeth, her parents, Lolan and Zola Godfrey, two brothers; Dorval Godfrey and Gordon Ray Godfrey, and her parents-in-law, Archie and Ora Emerson.
She is survived by her two sons; Richard of Renton, Washington and Billy of Florence, Oregon, one brother, David Godfrey of Benton, Arkansas, two sisters; Eulaine Blumenthal of Renton, Washington and Jakie Sue Pack of Alread, Arkansas, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be at 1:00 pm Saturday, Feb. 1, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Rupert. For online guestbook, www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton
