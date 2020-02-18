The most interesting and unexpected thing in reporting-world this week was at the Cleburne County Quorum Court meeting.
There, under the heading of “new business” at Justice made the first reading of a Bill of Rights ordinance.
As an aside, Cleburne County Quorum Court has established as policy that it will only use an emergency clause on ordinances when it is a true, must-be-voted-that-night, ordinance. Everything else gets the, if you will, “old school” three-readings treatment. The use of an emergency clause to speed ordinance passage is, on the whole, far more common in county legislative bodies in Arkansas. In fact, if you’re not in Cleburne County, the three-readings thing is fairly rare. A topic for a later column.
As such this ordinance will undergo the tradition route of three readings over three consecutive Quorum Court meetings before being voted upon – and I suspect passed – in April.
The Bill of Rights ordinance is what one would expect from an ordinance with that name. It states an adherence to, well, the Bill of Rights, those first 10 amendments to the Constitution providing for such things as freedom of religion and assurance of a speedy trial, that sort of thing.
This was all enunciated in the Thursday night ordinance reading, each of the 10 called out specifically.
It was after these were stated that the real concern the ordinance was addressing was understood: Gun rights.
And while “gun rights” is a broad (if not argument-inducing) term, relative to the ordinance was the statement that the county, as a “Bill of Rights sanctuary,” would allow firearm freedom including no registration or tracking of firearms in the community.
The first reaction was that this was some sort of liable-to-create a lawsuit trap designed by well-meaning-but-uninformed who want it on the county record.
I was wrong.
A quick check with Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown, there during the court proceedings, was that not only was he in favor of the legislation, but he had with him a letter, signed by police chiefs in Cleburne County, supporting the legislation.
I have a copy of the letter here on my desk.
Speaking to one of the police chief/signators, City of Heber Springs Chief Brian Haile, the next day put a little more light on this thing.
The concern is with the growing energy behind what are being called “Red Flag Laws.” These certainly have sound intent, legislation passed to permit confiscation of guns from people who appear to be having a break with reality.
The laws have grown in popularity after recent mass-shooting events as legislators continue to look for a way to “do something,” in this case as shooters appear to have profound social adjustment issues.
But there’s a key phrase in there: “Appear to have.”
The laws, as this was explained to me, have not only the component of an ultimately vague description as to who would have this law called upon them (Your neighbor might have some ways about him, but does that mean his guns need to be confiscated?) and who has to act to enforce the law.
That is: Who says who gets a red flag called, and, once called, what right of appeal does someone have once their guns are confiscated?
The implication of course is what is to get in the way if this law is used as a punitive act, distant from its public safety intent.
So the police chiefs signed the letter.
It turns out, in later conversation with Brown, Cleburne County is not the only one proposing such legislation. The same night as the first reading in Cleburne, Independence County passed the same ordinance, using the emergency clause to pass it on the same night it was read.
Earlier this year Scott County had passed the same ordinance.
Considering the sway gun rights lobbies have in the state, it’s reasonable to assume you’ll see more of this legislation, and more letters signed by more chiefs, going forward.
