The remains of what are believed to be those of an adult male were recovered in Wynne on Sunday by Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division.
A local resident walking near 503 Front Street about 3 p.m. reported to Wynne police officers seeing a body in a shallow drainage ditch between Front and Ash Streets.
Authorities in the Wynne Police Department have requested the state police to lead the investigation associated with the death.
Wynne is in Cross County, located about 90 miles northeast of Little Rock.
The remains were transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the identity of the deceased will be determined, as well as the manner, cause and time of death.
Special Agents began developing leads in the case yesterday and will submit an investigative file to the Cross County Prosecuting Attorney.
