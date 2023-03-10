Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) honored U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) with its 2023 Congressional Award in recognition of his commitment to America’s veterans and demonstrated success expanding benefits and improving services they have earned.
“I’m honored to advocate on behalf of our nation’s veterans and their families and proud of what we’ve accomplished to strengthen benefits and services to better support their needs. The achievements we’ve made would not have been possible without the dedicated members of the VFW. I look forward to continuing my commitment and working with the VFW to fulfill the promise we made to the men and women called to serve in uniform,” Boozman said.
“Senator Boozman is a consummate champion of the rights, benefits and quality of life of those who served and those who are still serving our great country,” VFW Commander-in-Chief Tim Borland said. “I can’t think of any other elected representative who has done more in reminding congress that ‘Every Veteran Counts.’”
The senator met with VFW Department of Arkansas members on Tuesday to discuss the organization’s priorities for 2023 which includes supporting the Boozman-backed GUARD VA Benefits Act, legislation to eliminate predatory claims practices.
As a senior member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee and Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee responsible for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) funding, Boozman has been a leader in delivering additional resources to support the needs of veterans and their families.
Boozman continues pursuing that agenda in the 118th Congress. Last month, the Boozman-backed VA Clinician Appreciation, Recruitment, Education, Expansion, and Retention Support (CAREERS) Act, legislation to bolster recruitment and retention of the VA workforce, advanced through the committee. He also introduced a trio of bipartisan bills to better support the needs of families of loved ones called to serve.
Under the senator’s leadership, a number of significant improvements were signed into law to improve veterans benefits during the last Congress including landmark legislation expanding VA health care to toxic-exposed veterans of all eras, enhancements to veteran breast cancer care and expanded authority for the VA Office of Inspector General to conduct investigations and interviews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.