Brigadier General Bobby “Bob” Lynn Brittain, passed way on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the age of 72.
Bob was born on December 27, 1947, in Batesville, AR to George and Betty (Breckenridge) Brittain. On June 6, 1968, he married Karen Ann Cobb, of Hope, AR. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Hendrix College in 1969.
Bob enlisted in the Arkansas Air National Guard in September of 1969 and served as a still photo helper until being commissioned in June of 1970. Following his commissioning and completing undergraduate pilot training, he held numerous positions prior to being assigned as the deputy commander for operations at the 189th Tactical Airlift Group at Little Rock Air Force Base in 1986. In 1990, Bob accepted an assignment at the Air National Guard Readiness Center (ANGRC) as the chief of current operations for the Air National Guard (ANG) and moved to Maryland. In 1994, he then accepted an assignment as the ANG advisor to the director of operations at Headquarters Air Combat Command (HQ ACC/DOL), Langley Air Force Base, Virginia. In 1997, Bob was selected as the commander of the 106th Rescue Wing, Westhampton Beach, N.Y. He is a command pilot with almost 5,000 flying hours. Bob was promoted to Brigadier General on September 8, 2001. He retired as the assistant adjutant general for the New York Air National Guard in 2005.
Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny, his father George, and his mother Betty. He is survived by his wife, Karen; his two daughters, Jennifer Carlisle (Eddie) and Anna Cullum (Dennis); 4 grandchildren, Brittain and Chase Carlisle, and Shannon and Allison Cullum; and his sibling R. Brittain, and several cousins.
No services will be held at this time, due to the COVID-19 crisis. A memorial will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Alzheimer’s Arkansas at www.alzark.org or the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
